Rady Children's Appoints Rush Chewning, MD, as Medical Director, Pediatric Interventional Radiology

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego, the largest children's hospital on the West Coast and one of the nation's top pediatric health care systems, and the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) are pleased to announce that Rush Chewning, MD, has been appointed as Medical Director, Pediatric Interventional Radiology at Rady Children's and Associate Clinical Professor at UCSD. As a health professional, Dr. Chewning will provide medical and clinical leadership to the newly established pediatric interventional radiology program and spearhead research and innovation to improve patient outcomes and advance the field.

Rush Chewning, MD
With over 10 years of subspecialty expertise that includes dedicated fellowships in both adult and pediatric Interventional Radiology, Dr. Chewning has honed his expertise as a health professional over years of practice. Notably, he spent the last six years as an attending physician and served as the Associate Fellowship Director at Boston Children's Hospital, where he specialized in the diagnosis and treatment of patients with complex cases, including vascular anomalies, transplant complications, lymphatic leakages, thoracic outlet syndrome, and more.

"Dr. Chewning's appointment marks an exciting milestone for Rady Children's. With his unparalleled expertise and dedication, we look forward to Dr. Chewning's innovative contributions in building a comprehensive and impactful division of Interventional Radiology," said Robin H. Steinhorn, MD, Senior Vice President and Executive Director, Rady Children's Specialists of San Diego, a Medical Foundation and Vice Dean of Children's Clinical Services, UC San Diego.

"Pediatric interventional radiology is among the most complex growing subspecialties but opens so many opportunities for advancing the health care of complex patients and underscores Rady Children's commitment to offering a multidisciplinary approach to patient care," said Gail Knight, MD, MMM, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Rady Children's. "As a top pediatric hospital, it has been a longstanding goal for us to establish a dedicated Pediatric Interventional Radiology program to effectively meet pediatric patients' needs and bring our existing radiology department to new heights."

Dr. Chewning's commitment to advancing pediatric interventional radiology extends beyond diagnosis, treatment, and the clinical realm. He served as the junior representative to the Society for Pediatric Interventional Radiology (SPIR) board for two years from 2020 to 2022, supporting junior faculty and trainees in their careers and promoting awareness of pediatric Interventional Radiology to residents and medical students.

"Pediatric Interventional Radiology has so much to offer, including the potential to significantly improve patients' quality of life. However, it remains very much in its infancy, so I've taken it upon myself to build a robust division and provide outstanding clinical care as well as best-in-class training for the next generation of fellows and residents," said Chewning. "I find it incredibly rewarding to be chosen to be at the helm of Rady Children's program and collaborate with the outstanding clinicians at the hospital to develop a tangible impact on the lives of pediatric patients and their families."

Dr. Chewning obtained his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He completed his radiology residency at the University of Washington, where he also completed a Vascular and Interventional Radiology fellowship before a second fellowship in Pediatric Vascular and Interventional Radiology at Boston Children's Hospital.

