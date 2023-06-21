RADY CHILDREN'S RANKED AMONG THE 10 BEST CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS IN THE NATION FOR THE FIRST TIME

News provided by

Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego

21 Jun, 2023, 00:01 ET

Hospital Achieves Honor Roll Status in U.S. News & World Report's Annual Survey 

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its history, Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego has been named by U.S. News & World Report to its 2023-2024 Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll, a distinction awarded to only 10 children's hospitals nationwide.

Continue Reading
Rady Children's achieves Honor Roll status for the first time in its history.
Rady Children's achieves Honor Roll status for the first time in its history.

Rady Children's had five specialties rank among the top 10 in the nation (Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery #3; Orthopedics #6; Neonatology #7; Neurology & Neurosurgery #8; Diabetes & Endocrine Disorders #8) and maintained its seven-year streak of achieving rankings in all 10 specialties surveyed. Only 23 hospitals nationwide were ranked in all 10 specialties.

Rady Children's 2023–2024 complete rankings are as follows:

Cardiology & Heart Surgery         

3

Orthopedics                                    

6

Neonatology                                   

7

Neurology & Neurosurgery           

8

Diabetes & Endocrinology           

8

Nephrology                                     

13

Urology                                           

14

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery     

17

Cancer                                           

21

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery   

34


"I'm so proud of our incredible nurses, doctors, researchers and team members from every department and division across Rady Children's and the UC San Diego School of Medicine," said Patrick Frias, MD, President and CEO of Rady Children's. "Achieving Honor Roll status is a tribute to their unwavering dedication to providing the highest level of care to our patients and families."

U.S. News, together with RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from 199 children's hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. One hundred twenty-two children's hospitals completed the comprehensive survey comprised of more than 2,000 questions. Those awarded a "Best" designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care and expert opinion among pediatric specialists.

"For 17 years, U.S. News has provided comprehensive information to help parents of sick children and their doctors find the best children's hospital to treat their illness or condition," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "Children's hospitals that are on the Honor Roll transcend in providing exceptional specialized care." 

The rankings are the most comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals

For more information on the U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals, explore Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #BestHospitals.

Media Contact:
Ben Metcalf
(619) 822-8593
[email protected]

SOURCE Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego

Also from this source

Rady Children's Hospital Appoints Rob Knight, Ph.D. as The Wolfe Family Endowed Chair in Microbiome Research at Rady Children's

Rady Children's Hospital Appoints Benjamin Maxwell, MD, as Division Chief of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Chair

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.