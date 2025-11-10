Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Earns Top Rankings in 2026 Best Law Firms® for Excellence in Personal Injury, Product Liability, and Insurance Litigation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa, (RDCY) has been recognized in the 16th edition of Best Law Firms® (2026) for its exceptional work across multiple practice areas, reaffirming its standing as one of Florida's premier trial firms.

The firm received the following distinctions:

Regional Tier 1 – West Palm Beach in Litigation – Insurance, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Regional Tier 2 – West Palm Beach in Insurance Law and Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

The Best Law Firms® rankings, published by Best Lawyers®, honor firms that have demonstrated professional excellence, integrity, and consistent success. Recognition is based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes client and peer feedback, firm data, and independent research.

"We're proud to once again be recognized among the nation's top firms," said Sean C. Domnick , founding member of RDCY. "These rankings reflect the tireless work of our attorneys and staff, and our unwavering commitment to securing justice for our clients when they need it most."

With a decades-long record of landmark verdicts and settlements, RDCY continues to be a leader in high-stakes litigation involving catastrophic injury, wrongful death, insurance bad faith, and product liability.

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable, the firm fights for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

