Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Shareholder Sean C. Domnick Publishes Insight Op-Ed in Bloomberg Law on Kowalski Appellate Ruling and Threats to Accountability

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa (RDCY) is pleased to announce that firm shareholder Sean C. Domnick has authored a powerful new Insight op-ed for Bloomberg Law, titled "Tossing Damages in Florida Hospital Case Shakes Faith in Justice." The piece examines the Florida Second District Court of Appeal's reversal of a $231 million jury verdict in the widely followed Kowalski v. Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital case—a ruling Domnick warns could weaken public trust in the justice system and expand immunity for institutions at the expense of families.

In the op-ed, Domnick underscores that the original jury verdict represented more than a damages award—it was a reaffirmation that ordinary citizens can hold powerful institutions accountable when their actions cause devastating harm. The appellate decision, he argues, fractures that promise by treating statutory "good faith" immunity as a broad shield rather than a narrow safeguard.

Domnick writes that the ruling risks turning Florida's child-protection reporting requirements into unchecked institutional authority, insulating hospitals from scrutiny once a report is made—even when subsequent actions inflict profound suffering. "That isn't a safety net," Domnick warns. "It's a blank check."

Citing the Kowalski family's ordeal—87 days of separation from their daughter Maya and the tragic death by suicide of her mother, Beata—Domnick argues that shielding jurors from the full human impact of institutional decisions undermines both justice and accountability. He draws a parallel to the expansion of qualified immunity in policing, expressing concern that a similar drift is taking root in healthcare.

"Consequences aren't prejudicial. They are the case," Domnick writes. "Sanitizing harm isn't justice—it's insulation. And when courts begin insulating institutions from accountability, families notice."

Domnick calls on the Florida Supreme Court to review the case, reaffirm clear limits on immunity, and ensure that "good faith" remains a provable fact—not an automatic presumption. He emphasizes that juries must remain central to evaluating the conduct of institutions entrusted with life-altering authority.

The full op-ed is available now on Bloomberg Law .

