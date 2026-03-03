RäFoods Appoints John Rota as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Living Nutrition Strategy

Board-backed appointment signals decisive shift from vision to disciplined, scalable execution

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RäFoods today announced the appointment of John Rota as Chief Marketing Officer, reinforcing the company's commitment to operationalizing its Living Nutrition platform as it enters its next phase of disciplined growth.

Rota joins the executive leadership team at a pivotal inflection point for the company. With Living Nutrition established as RäFoods ' guiding framework, the focus now turns to embedding that philosophy into scalable systems, measurable performance, and sustained market expansion.

John Rota, Chief Marketing Officer for RäFoods

CEO Des Hague , who has partnered with Rota on multiple previous ventures, underscored the strategic significance of the appointment.

"I have partnered with John on several previous endeavors, and there is no one better in the industry," said Hague. "He brings a unique blend of big-picture thinking and tactical bias toward execution. As we move from strategy to measurable growth, that combination is exactly what RäFoods needs."

Prior to joining RäFoods, Rota led strategic marketing and production initiatives across premium content organizations and global brands, earning national recognition for high-caliber storytelling and cross-platform execution. His experience spans entertainment, consumer marketing, and purpose-driven campaigns — consistently aligning narrative clarity with operational discipline to drive sustainable growth.

"The hiring of John reflects the board's commitment to executing our aggressive growth strategy," said Jeff Sholl, Chairman of the Board. "If you want to change how people eat — and how they feel — developing the storyline is powerful. John is a master storyteller, and we are delighted to have him join our mission."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Rota will oversee brand architecture, portfolio strategy, go-to-market execution, retail activation, and integrated storytelling across RäFoods' product lines. His mandate centers on building the infrastructure and accountability required to translate Living Nutrition from principle to performance.

"Living Nutrition only matters if it's operationalized," said Rota. "This role is about building repeatable systems that connect belief to behavior — across product development, retail partnerships, and consumer engagement. When narrative and execution align, growth becomes durable and repeatable."

RäFoods' Living Nutrition strategy centers on delivering nutrient-dense, thoughtfully produced foods designed to support everyday vitality and long-term health. Additional strategic milestones will be announced as RäFoods continues to advance its Living Nutrition platform nationwide.

About RäFoods

Nourishing Innovation and People™

RäFoods advances human health, wellness, and longevity through great-tasting, highly functional foods. Driven by research, innovation, and uncompromising standards, the company's growing portfolio—including Wild About Sprouts®, Mixmi® Frozen Yogurt, and Wild About Bread®—is available in thousands of retailers across the United States. All RäFoods brands share a single purpose: making wholesome, restorative food accessible to all. Learn more at rafoods.com .

About John Rota

John Rota is a marketing, production, and business operations executive known for building scalable brand platforms that translate strategy into measurable growth. He has led cross-functional initiatives across premium content organizations and consumer-focused brands, aligning storytelling, systems thinking, and performance infrastructure. Rota is recognized for combining big-picture vision with disciplined execution to drive durable, performance-driven expansion. Learn more at thejohnrota.com .

