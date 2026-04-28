RäFoods Launches Campaign Challenging How "Fresh" Is Defined

TAMPA, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RäFoods today announced the launch of its national campaign, "There's Fresh. Then There's Alive.", challenging a basic assumption in the food aisle: that all fresh food is the same.

The reality is simple: most packaged greens begin to decline the moment they are harvested.

There's Fresh. Then There's Alive.

RäFoods products are different. Through its Living Nutrition™ platform, they remain alive at shelf—roots intact, still growing, and nutritionally active—offering a fundamentally different experience from traditional greens.

"Fresh has been the standard for decades," said Des Hague, CEO of RäFoods. "But fresh isn't the same as alive."

"When you can actually see your food still growing, it changes how you think about quality, shelf life, and nutrition."

In many cases, consumers can see it for themselves—products that continue to show signs of life even after purchase.

"We always believed there was a safer, better way to grow sprouts," said Jeff Sholl, Chairman of RäFoods. "That's what led us to invest in and develop our Cold-Grown® process — delivering a product that's not only safer, but truly alive."

RäFoods continues to lead the category, delivering nearly 20% growth in Q1 2026, with its Wild About Sprouts brand driving a disproportionate share of category expansion.

As part of its broader commitment, RäFoods supports childhood literacy and nutrition education through the Living Nutrition Fund™, and is developing the Living Nutrition Garden™ initiative in collaboration with Green Giant Fresh.

"This isn't a marketing idea, it's a product truth," Hague added. "And once people see it, they don't go back."

"This is just the beginning," said John Rota, Chief Marketing Officer of RäFoods. "We're building Living Nutrition™ into something much bigger — across retail, content, and real-world impact. Once consumers understand the difference between fresh and alive, it changes the entire conversation."

About RäFoods

RäFoods is a leader in Living Nutrition™, a new approach to fresh food focused on products that remain alive, nutrient-rich, and minimally processed. Through brands like Wild About Sprouts®, the company delivers clean, safe, and innovative solutions that perform better on shelf and in everyday life.

SOURCE Rä Foods