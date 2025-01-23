RAFT HONORED AS ONE OF THE BEST PLACES TO WORK IN 2025, A GLASSDOOR EMPLOYEES' CHOICE AWARD WINNER

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft, a leading defense technology company dedicated to empowering the U.S. military and government agencies with cutting-edge AI/ML and data solutions, has been named a winner of Glassdoor's 17th annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2025 . Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

Raft ranked 35 out of 50 on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work U.S. SMB list with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating. Additionally, an impressive 97% of reviewers would recommend working at Raft to a friend and 100% approve of CEO Shubhi Mishra.

"We are honored to receive this award, which serves as a testament to Raft's culture and our team's commitment to empower defense and national security with advanced AI and data solutions," said Shubhi Mishra, CEO of Raft. "We believe in teamwork and place great importance on building and nurturing a supportive environment that fosters innovation. Together, we deliver solutions that solve the tough challenges."

"The Best Places to Work award is more than just recognition—it's a trusted guide for job seekers striving to find not only a great workplace but also a better worklife," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Chief Executive Officer at Glassdoor. "By showcasing companies where employees truly thrive, this award empowers professionals to choose employers that align with their values and priorities. It also highlights the critical role of transparency and feedback in shaping a future where work supports a fulfilling life."

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO and key workplace attributes including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management and work-life balance. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer's six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work 2025 are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 17, 2023 and October 16, 2024. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company list, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and received at least 30 ratings across each of Glassdoor's nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook).

The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and considers quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here .

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2025, please visit: gldr.co/BPTWSMB .

About Raft

Raft is a leading defense technology company dedicated to empowering the U.S. military and government agencies with cutting-edge AI/ML and data solutions. We transform complex data into actionable insights, enabling mission-critical decisions on Earth and beyond. Our modular platforms are designed to eliminate operational friction and data fatigue, ensuring you have the correct information at the right time to achieve mission success.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is building a vibrant community for transparent workplace conversation, driven by our mission to make worklife better, together. Through millions of insights from ratings, reviews, salaries and communities, Glassdoor empowers people to navigate every stage of their career journey with confidence. Companies use Glassdoor to attract and connect with talent through employer branding and employee insights products . Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a global technology company transforming the future of work, and a part of its HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com .

"Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor, Inc.

Media Contact for Raft:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

[email protected]

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Raft