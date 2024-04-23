Raft Appoints Federal Contracts Executive Mark Procaccini as SVP of Operations

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft announced today Accenture alum Mark Procaccini has joined the company's leadership team as senior vice president of operations, a new position at the digital consultancy. Procaccini will be responsible for scaling operations to support corporate growth after it secured its first major investment action last month.

"After spending my career supporting the scaling, selling and integration of companies large and small, I am excited to come aboard Raft because of its culture and competitive edge," said Procaccini. "I look forward to partnering with Shubhi and her team to create operational excellence that supports Raft's tenacious 'get it done' attitude."

Procaccini's experience in leading operations in high-growth government contracting companies will help Raft serve its growing customer set and solutions offerings to bring its data systems and platforms to new mission sets at scale.

"Mark is an industry leader that understands how to do things differently and effectively. Our culture is one that prioritizes collaboration, moving fast and operating on the edge with our customers," said Shubhi Mishra, CEO of Raft. "His ability to harness chaos in the fast-changing digital realm of national security is going to help us ensure we deliver overmatch to our clients."

Mark most recently served as a managing director at Accenture Federal Services, overseeing global contract management. He is an industry veteran with expertise in contracting, mergers and acquisitions, private equity and integration. Mark serves as a board advisor for the National Contract Management Association (NCMA).

About Raft

Raft, among America's Top 25 fastest-growing GovTech companies, defines a new breed of digital consultancy that is part full stack engineering firm, part futures laboratory, and part passionate advisory in digital engineering. Raft specializes in next-generation software, data, and AI solutions to solve the hardest public sector challenges, including digital modernization, legacy system data integration, and mission assurance in austere and contested environments. Raft partners with DoD agencies to develop, mature, and operationalize data-centric and AI-powered software systems at all classification levels to deliver operational advantage at the speed of need and harness the power of data at scale.

