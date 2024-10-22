Raft Awarded Contract by Pacific Air Forces to Build "AOC Anywhere"

Defense technology company to serve as lead integrator

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft , a leading defense technology company dedicated to empowering the U.S. military and government agencies with cutting-edge AI/ML and data solutions, today announced it has been awarded a contract by Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) to modernize Hawaii's 613th Air Operations Center (AOC).

Raft will serve as the lead integrator with partners like Red Hat, Microsoft, and Beta Blox to build a sandbox experimental environment called "AOC Anywhere." The goal of the AOC Anywhere program is to build an environment that enables rapid integration of developmental models and applications with live data and operational applications, enabling the 613th AOC to leverage the most modern and capable software available to fulfill their mission objectives. In addition, the 613th AOC, which is responsible for tasking and integrating air, space, cyberspace and information operations across the Pacific Area of Responsibility, will leverage the Raft Data Platform to seamlessly and securely move data to support the objectives of United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM).

"We're beyond excited to help propel the 613th Air Operations Center into the future with our cutting-edge solutions, AI capabilities, and unmatched engineering expertise. Empowering operators to own the edge and continue their mission-critical work of securing regional stability is exactly why Raft exists," said Shubhi Mishra, Founder and CEO of Raft. "As the integrator across some of the industry's biggest players and with the power of the Raft Data Platform, we're living our mission: connecting humans with data through radical transparency and an unwavering focus on delivering mission success."

Headquartered in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, PACAF is one of nine U.S. Air Force major commands and the air component of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. PACAF's mission is to deliver rapid and precise air, space and cyberspace capabilities to protect and defend the United States, its territories and allies and partners. PACAF includes 46,000 members who are active duty, Air National Guard, Reserve and civilians. Its area of responsibility is home to 60% of the world's population across 38 nations, and covers over half of the Earth's surface and 16 time zones, with over 1,000 languages spoken.

About Raft

Raft is a leading defense technology company dedicated to empowering the U.S. military and government agencies with cutting-edge AI/ML and data solutions. We transform complex data into actionable insights, enabling mission-critical decisions on earth, and beyond. Our modular platforms are designed to eliminate operational friction and data fatigue, ensuring that you have the right information at the right time to achieve mission success.

Contact Raft:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Raft