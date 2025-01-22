Raft Data Platform Showcases C2 Capabilities During Air Combat Command and Shadow Operations Center-Nellis Capstone 24B Exercise

Leading defense technology company successfully demonstrates the value of C2 data transport layer to support multiple applications throughout the kill chain process

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft, a leading defense technology company dedicated to empowering the U.S. military and government agencies with cutting-edge AI/ML and data solutions, today announced the successful integration of its Raft Data Platform ([R]DP) and StarSage during the Air Combat Command's (ACC) and the Shadow Operations Center-Nellis (ShOC-N) Capstone 24B exercise. [R]DP was deployed as a third-party C2 platform, serving as a data layer inside the ShOC-N to facilitate experimentation, identification and integration of new technology into the kill chain for improved battle management in a modern battlespace.

The Capstone series examines scenarios and technology to experiment with command, control and communications needed for battle management and tactical applications. These capabilities make up portions of the Department of Airforce (DAF) Battle Network, the integrated system-of-systems connecting sensor, effector, and logistics systems to provide better situational awareness, faster operational decisions, and decisive direction to the force.

During the exercise, ACC utilized [R]DP to collect and merge data from multiple sources into a single dashboard. With [R]DP's successful deployment into the air-gapped battle lab and integration into existing systems, Raft was able to demonstrate the value of a proven C2 data transport layer that can support varying applications throughout the kill chain process.

In addition to [R]DP, Raft delivered a prototype of StarSage during the Capstone exercise. StarSage is Raft's AI Battle Management solution. "Participating in the Capstone exercise is a privilege and honor," said Trey Coleman, Chief Product Officer of Raft. "Today's battlespace requires innovative technology capabilities to improve the speed, accuracy, and scale of battle management. We successfully demonstrated the art of the possible with StarSage during Capstone. We look forward to our continued collaboration with the U.S. Air Force as we continue to leverage automation and artificial intelligence to perform battle management functions that previously required an entirely human work force."

Raft is also building Comms Broker, the data platform for CBC2, powered by the Raft Data Platform.

About Raft

Raft is a leading defense technology company dedicated to empowering the U.S. military and government agencies with cutting-edge AI/ML and data solutions. We transform complex data into actionable insights, enabling mission-critical decisions on earth, and beyond. Our modular platforms are designed to eliminate operational friction and data fatigue, ensuring that you have the right information at the right time to achieve mission success.

