Raft Launches Inaugural Federal Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft, a leading defense technology company dedicated to empowering the U.S. military and government agencies with cutting-edge AI/ML and data solutions, today announced members of its new Federal Advisory Board. The establishment of the board takes place at a critical time as Raft experiences accelerated growth and strategic expansion in the U.S. defense and national security sector.

Raft's esteemed board includes generals from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army:

Major General Scott Jobe – retired Director of Force Design, Integration, and Wargaming, Deputy Chief of Staff for Air Force Futures (AF/A5/7I), U.S. Air Force

Major General Eric "Coach" Hill – retired Deputy Commander, Air Force Special Operations, U.S. Air Force

General Timothy Ray – retired, Commander Air Force Global Strike Command and Commander, Air Forces Strategic-Air, U.S. Strategic Command, U.S. Air Force

Lieutenant General Stephen Twitty – retired, 36 year veteran of the U.S. Army

"Raft is honored to have enlisted the incredible expertise and knowledge of Jobe, Hill, Ray, and Twitty," said Shubhi Mishra, Founder and CEO,Raft. "With the establishment of our new Federal Advisory Board, we are bringing together defense's premier thought leaders and the nation's esteemed military leaders who will play a pivotal role in guiding our efforts. Together, we will continue to deliver innovative data capabilities for mission-critical operations."

As the U.S. military and government agencies continue to face threats from foreign adversaries, terrorist, and criminal groups Raft's Federal Advisory Board will address the key challenges and mitigate risks to bolster the country's defense posture. Board members will forge new partnerships, provide strategic counsel, and amplify Raft's mission to establish sustainable governance strategies, build federated data platforms, and adopt human-centered AI systems that reduce cognitive load and augment decision-making.

"As the threat landscape continues to quickly evolve, the public and private sectors must come together and collaborate in order to drive meaningful initiatives and address pressing defense challenges," said Major General Scott Jobe. "My fellow board members and I look forward to working with Raft's leadership team to address today's defense threats."

Earlier this month at Raft's headquarters in McLean, a panel discussion titled, "Data Centric Warfare: AI and Data at the Tactical Edge," provided members of the board an opportunity to highlight how the U.S. can posture for success against foreign adversaries by utilizing data and artificial intelligence capabilities in modern warfare. Panelists, including Shubhi Mishra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Raft, alongside the generals, discussed the importance of data and AI for modern warfare and its role in critical decision making at the tactical edge. To view the panel discussion please visit https://teamraft.com/federal-advisory-board-panel-discussion-on-demand/

Raft is a leading defense technology company dedicated to empowering the U.S. military and government agencies with cutting-edge AI/ML and data solutions. We transform complex data into actionable insights, enabling mission-critical decisions on earth, and beyond. Our modular platforms are designed to eliminate operational friction and data fatigue, ensuring that you have the right information at the right time to achieve mission success.

