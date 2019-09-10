Ragdoll & Rockets Recalls Children's Loungewear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/ragdoll-rockets-recalls-childrens-loungewear-due-to-violation-of-federal-flammability

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Children's loungewear

Hazard: The children's loungewear fails to meet the flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungewear, take it away from children and contact Ragdoll & Rockets for instructions on receiving a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Ragdoll & Rockets toll-free at 888-669-9313 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall2775@genexus.us with "Product Recall" as the email subject or online at www.ragdollandrockets.com and click on the "Product Recall" tab at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 14,100

Description:

This recall involves five styles of children's 100 percent micro polyester fleece sleepwear. The recalled sleepwear was sold in sizes 2 through 6 and S through XL. The recalled styles include a one-piece, hooded and footed children's onesie, pants with waistband drawstring, shorts, long-sleeved crew top and, 'Cozy Baby Onesie".

The recalled loungewear was sold in the following sixteen prints: Big Stars, Elephant, Ghost Glow, Happy Feet, Hello Bunny, Kitty, Love Paws, Lush Dots, Moon and Stars, Owl, Panda, Pineapple, Polar Bear, Rainbow Glow, Snowman and Winter Deer. The loungewear styles have the following production codes on the care label inside the garment: L47/1705, LPJ/1806 or L47/1710.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Sold exclusively at children's boutiques nationwide and online at www.ragdollandrockets.com from May 2018 through May 2019 for between $16 and $28.

Distributor: Genexus dba Ragdoll & Rockets, of Gardena, Calif.

Manufactured in: China

Recall Number: 19-204

