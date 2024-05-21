Raghu Ramachandran Appointed as Director, Life & Annuity at Actuarial Risk Management (ARM)

Seasoned Investment Expert to Bolster ARM's Life & Annuity Consulting Practice

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Actuarial Risk Management Ltd. (ARM), a trusted provider of advisory actuarial services, announced today the appointment of Raghu Ramachandran as Director of its Life & Annuity insurance consulting practice.

A seasoned investment expert, Ramachandran brings a distinguished career, spanning several high-profile positions to ARM. These include his role as Head of Insurance Asset Channel at S&P Dow Jones Indices, where he addressed the needs of S&P's insurance clients for nearly a decade, the position of Chief Investment Officer of a U.S. multi-line insurance company, an insurance portfolio manager and head of the portfolio strategy group at Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH). Ramachandran started his consulting career with Tillinghast, now part of Willis Towers Watson, where he developed stochastic modeling tools. His expertise encompasses portfolio and liquidity management, portfolio strategy, hedging, product development and stochastic modeling.

In his new position at ARM, Ramachandran will be the company's Client Relationship Manager, focusing on insurers and reinsurers within the life insurance, annuity and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT) markets. He will leverage his extensive investment experience to provide critical insights on regulatory impacts on insurance sector assets.

"Raghu and I crossed paths 30 years ago when I came to the U.S., and I have been continually impressed by his capabilities and insights into risk management for insurance company portfolios," said Corwin (Cory) Zass, Principal and Founder at ARM. "With increasing regulatory scrutiny on investments held by insurance companies, the addition of Raghu to our team is very timely. His impressive background will benefit our clients immensely, while promoting ARM's captive BPO platform in Argentina, the Data Modeling Institute (DMI), which supports our extensive pool of senior consulting actuaries."

Ramachandran's appointment marks a significant step forward for ARM as it continues to expand its advisory services and enhance its expertise in the insurance sector.

Since 2006, Actuarial Risk Management (ARM) has centered its offerings on strategic relationships and a deep team of tenured subject matter actuarial experts. With many top 30 accounting and professional firms turning exclusively to ARM for actuarial guidance and strategic advisory, ARM has earned the trust of many looking for an alternative voice. Now, with its own Latin America-based data and modeling teams (the DMI), ARM provides global insurers with a compelling reason to look beyond traditional outlets for comprehensive modeling and valuation capabilities. ARM and the ARM Network boast a resource pool of over 250 credentialed actuaries, averaging 27 years of experience across all actuarial disciplines – life, annuity, health, retirement, property and casualty. ARM offers industry and geographical expertise to local, regional, national and multinational clients. Beyond its technical expertise, ARM excels in communicating complex actuarial matters in a straightforward manner. For more information, visit www.actrisk.com.

