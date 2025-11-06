Ragnarok 3 Reveals the 'Emperium Showdown' GVG Gameplay Trailer

BUENA PARK, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The MMORPG Ragnarok 3, published by Gravity Game Vision and co-developed with JoyMaker, released its first gameplay trailer on October 21, featuring the large-scale "Emperium Showdown." The trailer gives players an early look at intense siege battles and strategic cooperative play within massive large-scale warfare.

Ragnarok 3 preserves the classic world and job system of the Ragnarok universe while being completely reborn with enhanced, next-generation graphics. Developed primarily for the PC platform, the game also supports cross-platform play on mobile devices, delivering a nostalgic yet refreshing adventure — rekindling fond memories for longtime fans while offering new players an exciting introduction to the world of Ragnarok.

Get a First Look at the Core Gameplay & Highlights of Emperium Showdown in Ragnarok 3

The newly released in-game trailer for "Emperium Showdown" highlights the thrill of large-scale strategic warfare unfolding on the battlefield.

As the final stage of territory conquest, Emperium Showdown is an ultimate showdown where two guilds face off to claim victory as the last standing conqueror.

This content introduces powerful siege weapons such as battering rams and siege ladders, as well as controllable giant gears and cannons. Players can strategically utilize battlefield resources and coordinate with teammates to experience the immersive tension of offense and defense as if they were on a real battlefield.

Focusing on tactical positioning and teamwork, each battle features unpredictable variables and strategic challenges that elevate the intensity and excitement of gameplay.

Territory Conquest Comes to Life Offline — Pre-Launch Event Wraps Up Successfully

An offline pre-release event, allowing players to experience the core content of Ragnarok 3's territory conquest system — the "Emperium Showdown" — was successfully held on October 25 across select regions in Asia.

During the event, hundreds of participants engaged in large-scale battles, experiencing the intensity and excitement of the Emperium Showdown firsthand. The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm as players coordinated strategies and competed in real-time on-site matches.

An official from Gravity commented "Through this pre-release event, we were able to gather valuable feedback directly from players, which will help us further enhance the overall quality of the game." The spokesperson also added, "We're planning to bring similar hands-on experiences to other regions as well, and we look forward to meeting even more players worldwide."

Further updates and detailed information about the game will be shared through the official website and upcoming press releases.

SOURCE Gravity Co., Ltd.