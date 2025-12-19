Ragnarok Online Landverse America - Now Live in Latin America and North America

BANGKOK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxion Tech Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce the official launch of Ragnarok Online Landverse America under an official license from GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY).

Launched on December 18, 2025, the game brings the iconic Ragnarok Online universe into the Web3 era, blending classic MMORPG gameplay with blockchain-based item ownership and a player-driven economy.

Prior to launch, the game offered pre-registration and pre-sale events starting November 13, 2025, allowing early supporters to access exclusive in-game packages and prepare for their journey ahead of the official release.

To celebrate the official launch, players can secure the limited-time 'Welcome Adventure Pack.' This exclusive bundle is designed to jumpstart your journey in Ragnarok Online Landverse America, featuring a unique player title, premium Moonstones, and a curated selection of essential items to enhance the adventuring experience.

The launch festivities feature a robust lineup of community events designed to reward players at every stage of their journey. Adventurers can participate in the Mission Event, the high-stakes Guild Level Rush, and the debut of Monster Hunting Season 1. Additionally, a comprehensive Level-Up Challenge offers exclusive incentives for those racing to the top. For a full schedule of activities and reward tiers, visit the official Ragnarok Online Landverse America website.

With the game now live, players can immediately explore the world of Ragnarok Online Landverse America, access in-game content, and engage in its blockchain-enabled economy from the start of their journey.

Following the success of the global version, Ragnarok Online Landverse America re-imagines the classic Ragnarok adventure with enhanced visuals, a player-driven economy, and modernized gameplay designed to meet the expectations of today's MMORPG fans.

"Ragnarok Online Landverse America represents our commitment to revitalizing one of the most beloved online RPGs with new technology and fresh creative direction," said Net, Product Owner at Maxion.

"We are working closely with Gravity to deliver a version that resonates with the nostalgic charm of Ragnarok while evolving the experience for the modern era."

What to Expect in Ragnarok Online Landverse America

Players can explore an expansive fantasy world combining classic Ragnarok charm with next-generation gameplay systems. Key features include:

Nostalgic Ragnarok Online (RO) PC games induced with crypto , NFTs and Web3 features.

, NFTs and Web3 features. A fair, secure Play-to-Earn ecosystem driven by real player ownership.

Revolutionizing the virtual gaming world by collaborating the most beloved MMORPG with the innovative technology in the blockchain infrastructure.

How to Join

Visit Download Link Create your account and log in to start your adventure. Follow the official community channels to receive the latest updates, in-game events, and announcements.

About Maxion Tech Co., ltd.

Founded in 2021, Maxion Tech Co., ltd. is a global game-tech company specializing in Web3 and blockchain-based gaming. The company partners with developers and publishers to integrate digital asset ownership and decentralized economies into games, bridging traditional gameplay with next-generation Web3 technology.

About Gravity Co., Ltd.

Founded in April 2000 and listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (GRVY), Gravity Co., Ltd. is a leading global game company based in Korea. Best known for its flagship MMORPG Ragnarok Online, Gravity continues to expand its global footprint with a portfolio of online and mobile games that capture the imagination of players worldwide.

SOURCE Maxion Tech Co., ltd.