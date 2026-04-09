Ragnarok: Twilight Global Limited-Time CBT Now Live! Transform into Heroes and Experience the Brand-New RO!

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ragnarok: Twilight Global, a new MMORPG in the Ragnarok series released by Gravity Game Vision, has officially announced an Android Closed Beta Test (CBT) across multiple regions, including Europe and North America. The game has already launched in several Asian regions and achieved the NO.1 free game on both App Store and Google Play Store in multiple markets. This CBT will take place from April 9 to April 16. Blending classic RO elements with innovations, players can experience exclusive gameplay features such as「100% MVP Gear Drops」and「MVP Hero Transformation」. Players can transform into legendary MVP monsters like Baphomet to turn the tide of battle and experience an improved combat system.

Ragnarok: Twilight Global "Loot all right, Heroes unite!"

Famous IP Reborn, Nostalgia Meets Innovation

This game perfectly recreates the iconic elements of Ragnarok Online, preserving its beloved BGM, adorable pets such as Poring and Lunatic, as well as a rich and versatile fashion system. Meanwhile, this game also faithfully restores RO's job transition system, allowing players to progress from Novice to「Swordsman」, 「Acolyte」, 「Mage」, 「Thief」,「Archer」and more, with additional gameplay through first and second job changes.

100% MVP Gear Drops, Easy Leveling Even While Offline

The most relaxed RO experience is here! No need to purchase equipment—defeat MVPs and enjoy a 100% gear drop! Even when offline, you can still level up automatically and accumulate up to 20 hours of offline rewards, allowing you to earn valuable resources effortlessly. Rare cards and epic equipment can be obtained simply by defeating monsters, ensuring every login brings rewarding progress. An exclusive MVP Dungeon system also allows players to challenge bosses without competing for monsters, meaning even solo players can farm MVP bosses freely and grow quickly without any pressure!

Transform into Heroes, Back in RO to Be the BOSS

MVP monsters such as Angeling and Deviling have also evolved into powerful Hero forms with mythic strength. Through this transformation system, players can break their limits and become legendary heroes, experiencing combat from a completely new perspective. Unleash devastating abilities and wield world-shattering skills, becoming a true legend in the adventure world.

CBT Now Available, More Pre-registration Rewards Coming Soon The limited CBT for Ragnarok: Twilight Global CBT is now open! Novices, let's go on adventures together! Pre-registration will also launch soon. For more information about the game and its gameplay system, please follow the official Ragnarok: Twilight Global Official Facebook page. Upcoming events will offer a variety of rewards, including limited mounts, rare outfits, exclusive wings, Amazon gift cards, and other lavish prizes.

Android CBT Download : https://rotl.onelink.me/23Pu/tnq0aelh

Official Facebook: https://rotl.onelink.me/HtQJ/tjemd5b0

SOURCE Ragnarok: Twilight Global