Ragnarok: Twilight Global OBT Now Live! Claim 100 FREE Summons in the RO Loot & Hero Adventure RPG

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Ragnarok IP MMORPG, Ragnarok: Twilight Global, published by Gravity Game Vision, has officially launched its Open Beta Test. The game has previously launched across multiple Asian regions, including Southeast Asia and China, surpassing 5 million downloads and reaching No. 1 on the free game charts in multiple app stores. As an RO Loot-Hero Adventure RPG, Ragnarok: Twilight Global brings brand-new gameplay experiences built upon the classic RO adventure. During the Open Beta period, players can download the game to receive 100 Treasure Gacha Draws and premium in-game rewards, and join official community events for a chance to win 3C prizes.

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Classic RO Adventure Returns with a More Exciting Gameplay Experience

Ragnarok: Twilight Global continues the classic RO experience with familiar elements such as job progression, MVP challenges, card collection, and adorable pets, bringing players back to the beloved world of Midgard.

At the same time, the game introduces major upgrades to gear acquisition and combat, featuring two signature systems: 100% Gear Drops from defeated MVPs and MVP Hero Transformation. Together, these features deliver a more rewarding and distinctive RO adventure experience.

Defeat MVPs for 100% Gear Drops and Keep Growing Offline

In Ragnarok: Twilight Global, players can obtain equipment, cards, and growth resources by challenging monsters and MVPs. With the 100% Gear Drop feature from defeated MVPs, every MVP challenge becomes more exciting, making gear collection and character growth more direct and satisfying.

The game also introduces exclusive MVP gameplay, allowing players to challenge powerful MVPs without competing with other adventurers for monsters, making it easier to secure stable progression rewards.

In addition, Ragnarok: Twilight Global supports offline rewards. While players are offline, their characters can continue accumulating growth resources for up to 20 hours. Once they return, they can claim their rewards and continue their adventure, making long-term character development more relaxed and accessible.

Transform into MVP Heroes for a New Combat Experience

In addition to classic RO gameplay, Ragnarok: Twilight Global introduces the MVP Hero Transformation system. MVP monsters that once appeared as powerful enemies now return in brand-new Hero forms to join the player's adventure.

Players can transform into classic MVP Heroes such as Angeling, Deviling, and Baphomet, unleashing exclusive skills in battle and experiencing a combat rhythm that differs from traditional job-based gameplay. From challenging MVPs to becoming MVP Heroes, the game brings players a more dynamic RO battle experience.

Grand Launch Celebration: Claim 100 Treasure Gacha Summons

To celebrate the OBT launch and reaching the 500,000 pre-registration milestone, Ragnarok: Twilight Global is hosting a series of celebratory events.

During the launch period, players who download the game can receive a total of 100 Treasure Gacha Draws. Among them, 10 draws can be claimed through the official community, while 90 draws can be claimed in-game. Players will also have the chance to obtain premium in-game rewards, including rare mounts, stylish wings, and Western-exclusive costumes & pets await!

Players can also visit the official Facebook page to participate in download-related events for a chance to win rewards such as iPhone 17 Pro, iPad Air 7, Galaxy S26 Ultra, Nintendo Switch 2, DJI Osmo Pocket 3, Amazon Gift Cards, and more. For more event details, please refer to official community announcements.

Creator Event Begins: Share Your RO Adventure Story

During the Open Beta period, the official Creator Event will also begin. Players are invited to create and submit Ragnarok: Twilight Global fan content, including illustrations, short videos, guides, livestreams, novels, or any other format that captures their adventure moments in the game.

Outstanding works will have the chance to receive Amazon Gift Cards and premium in-game item rewards. Players are also welcome to join the official community, connect with adventurers from different regions, share their creations, and receive the latest event and game update information.

Iconic Bugcat Capoo Collab Hits Simultaneously: Join the Event for Exclusive Items & Outfits!

The excitement doesn't end with the launch! We are thrilled to announce that the world-renowned Bugcat Capoo will make its appearance alongside the OBT launch through a limited-time collaboration event.

Fans can look forward to exclusive themed outfits, limited-edition items, and special events featuring this iconic blue bug-cat. Players can join the limited-time collaboration event to welcome this adorable addition to our world and claim exclusive rewards.

Follow our official channels for more exciting event details! The Open Beta is now live. Download the game today and embark on a brand-new RO journey with Bugcat Capoo and adventurers from around the world!

SOURCE Ragnarok: Twilight Global