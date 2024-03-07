RAILPULSE AND NEXXIOT ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO ACCELERATE RAILCAR TELEMATICS ADOPTION

Nexxiot has proven to be a valuable and trusted partner Post this

The agreement, effective as of January 5, 2024, allows RailPulse to act as a non-exclusive reseller of Nexxiot's hardware devices, software, and services to RailPulse customers within North America. The goal is to simplify the process of procuring telemetry solutions for railcar owners who want to be part of the RailPulse community, not to generate profit for RailPulse.

The decision to select Nexxiot as a reseller partner was based on their successful participation in the RailPulse pilot program, in which their telematics solutions where tested and validated for use in the North American rail industry. The accuracy and reliability of Nexxiot's sensors and gateways, as well as their seamless integration with the RailPulse platform, were impressive. Nexxiot has proven to be a valuable and trusted partner, and the agreement further enables them to deliver products and services to the RailPulse customers.

Nexxiot is the first telemetry vendor that RailPulse is offering through this type of reseller program, as it aims to create a vendor-neutral and open-architecture railcar telematics infrastructure that spans the entire North American freight rail industry. The reseller program is entirely optional for both the telemetry vendor community and the railcar owners who wish to join RailPulse.

"We are excited to partner with RailPulse and to support their vision of creating a data-driven rail ecosystem that enhances service levels, visibility, safety, and efficiency," said Kenneth Mannka, EVP of Operations North America at Nexxiot. "Our telematics solutions are designed to provide railcar owners with real-time insights into their assets' location, condition, and behavior, and to enable them to optimize their operations and performance. By joining the RailPulse in this strategic program, we are making it easier for our customers to access our products and services and to leverage the RailPulse platform."

Now stakeholders who own, lease, or operate railcars in North America can purchase Nexxiot technology through RailPulse to equip their assets and access the RailPulse platform to improve operational efficiency and fleet utilization. Alongside location-based services, the technology offers data around conditions like load status (empty / full), door or hatch opening events, hand brake position, and the condition-based maintenance of assets

"We are delighted to welcome Nexxiot as the first telemetry vendor to join our reseller program," said David Shannon, General Manager of RailPulse. "Nexxiot is a leader in railcar telematics and has a proven track record of delivering high-quality products and services to the rail industry. By offering Nexxiot's solutions through our reseller program, we are simplifying the purchasing process for railcar owners and providing them with more options and flexibility to join the RailPulse platform. This agreement is a win-win for both parties and for the North American rail industry as a whole."

About RailPulse:

RailPulse, formed in 2020 by a diverse group of industry leading stakeholders, includes Norfolk Southern Corporation, Union Pacific Railroad, GATX, Genesee & Wyoming Inc., Railroad Development Corporation, Watco Companies LLC, The Greenbrier Companies, Trinity Rail, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Bunge North America. The coalition is dedicated to transforming the rail industry through accelerating the adoption of GPS and other telematics technologies delivered through an open-architecture railcar telematics platform. The platform emphasizes data standardization, cloud storage, and delivering actionable insights to enhance service levels, visibility, safety, and efficiency in North American rail-based supply chains. Visit railpulse.com to learn more about the RailPulse initiative.

About Nexxiot:

Nexxiot is digitalizing freight asset management with technology that now oversees the world's most extensive network of connected intermodal containers and railcars.

Clients gain access to unparalleled real-time data, which streamlines fleet management and automates logistics processes. The Nexxiot devices, built for resilience, withstand extreme conditions and provide long-term, detailed insights into events affecting railcars, including impacts, delays, safety and security incidents, and loading activities.

Asset Intelligence technology significantly improves operational efficiency, enhances safety, and security, and contributes to CO2 reduction by encouraging a shift from road to rail freight.

To learn more about how Nexxiot is leading the value generation for the rail industry, please visit www.nexxiot.com.

