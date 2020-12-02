Railroad Industry Veteran Randy Harris Joins Wi-Tronix to Expand Asset Utilization Innovations

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Randy Harris, a veteran in the Railroad Industry, with over 40 years of experience with Canadian National Railway, has partnered with the Wi-Tronix team to help expand customer asset utilization innovations.

Randy has over 25 years investigating incidents in the Claims and Legal departments as well as extensive experience in Safety and Regulatory area at CN which included interaction with the FRA (Federal Railroad Administration) as well as participation on AAR (Association of American Railroads) committees.

Wi-Tronix, LLC delivers advanced IoT platforms for the rail industry that provide actionable information and insights on how networks are performing in real-time.

Randy's years of experience with railroad technology includes developing and launching a CN Locomotive Video Program along with investigating, negotiating and ultimately defining CN requirements in response to FRA and TSA. Randy was presented the CN Presidential Award of Excellence based on his contribution, leadership and implementation of a CN Asset Utilization initiative.

"I look forward to this chapter with Wi-Tronix. I have used the system for years and relied on the

Wi-Tronix rail solutions to deliver information quickly, efficiently and reliably," said Randy Harris. "Working with the Wi-Tronix Team will provide me with the ability to help drive railway technology advances."

"Randy's unique experience and dedication to the rail industry provides Wi-Tronix with user knowledge that will positively impact the development and implementation of railway IoT connected solutions for emerging safety system requirements," said Larry Jordan, President & CTO, Wi-Tronix, LLC.

Mr. Harris' services are provided by Ellamar Consulting LLC.

