Rain Doubles Crash Risk on Wet Roads, Mercury Insurance Urges Drivers to Adjust Habits This Spring

New guidance highlights simple, effective steps motorists can take to maintain control and avoid costly weather-related accidents

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE Texas: MCY) is reminding drivers that spring rain creates hazardous road conditions that significantly increase the risk of collisions—and that small adjustments behind the wheel can make a meaningful difference in staying safe.

Rain may feel routine, but the data tells a different story. According to the Federal Highway Administration, nearly 1.2 million crashes occur each year on wet pavement, accounting for roughly 75% of all weather-related collisions. Reduced traction, longer stopping distances, and limited visibility all contribute to elevated risk when roads are slick.

The danger is often highest at the start of a storm. During the first 10 to 15 minutes of rainfall, oil and debris that have built up on the roadway rise to the surface, creating especially slippery conditions before they are washed away.

"Many drivers underestimate how dramatically rain changes road conditions," said Justin Yoshizawa, Director of Product Management at Mercury Insurance. "A few small adjustments—like slowing down and giving yourself more space—can make a significant difference in preventing accidents."

Key Rainy Season Driving Tips

Slow down and increase following distance

Wet pavement reduces tire grip, making it harder to stop quickly. Allow extra space between vehicles to account for longer braking distances.

Turn on headlights—not just daytime running lights

Headlights improve visibility and help other drivers see you in low-light and rainy conditions.

Avoid sudden braking or sharp turns

Smooth, gradual movements help maintain traction and reduce the risk of skidding or hydroplaning.

Watch for standing water

Even shallow water can cause hydroplaning, where tires lose contact with the road surface.

Check tires regularly

Proper tread depth and correct tire pressure are essential for maintaining control on wet roads.

Mercury also encourages drivers to stay alert for changing conditions, particularly during heavy downpours or on roadways prone to pooling water. Taking a proactive approach to wet-weather driving can help reduce both the likelihood and severity of accidents.

For more safe driving tips and information, visit Mercury Insurance's blog.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook .

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance