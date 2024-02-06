Rainbow PUSH Coalition Formally Installed Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III as President and CEO

Rainbow PUSH Coalition Also Hosted the Inaugural President's Social Justice Conference One Day After the Installation

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the first day of Black History Month, Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III was formally installed as the President and CEO of Rainbow PUSH Coalition on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 7 PM at the Black Academy of Arts and Letters. The sold-out installation event featured VIP program participants and attendees from all over the country, including Roland Martin, Rev. Al Sharpton (NAN), Shavonne Arline-Bradley (NCNW), Dr. Michael Sorrell, Dr. Amos Brown, and Dr. Ron Daniels, among others. Tashara Parker, 4X Emmy award-winning journalist, served as the mistress of ceremonies. A livestream is available to watch on YouTube , courtesy of Roland Martin Unfiltered, a Black-owned media network. Both the installation ceremony and the President's Inaugural Social Justice Conference were presented by Sound Design Studios, a Dallas-based Black-owned production company.

While Rev Al Sharpton delivered the keynote speech, nearly every speaker echoed his sentiments in favor of Dr. Haynes' selection, his previous work in the community, the role of the Black church in the fight for social justice and the need for community support. Sharpton, however, explicitly called out the issues at hand, connecting the Civil Rights Movement to Dr. Haynes' existing work as a social justice pastor.

"Look at the time we are in: everything that was gained in the '60s is now under threat," said Sharpton. "They talk about affirmative action, women's rights, diversity, inclusion, voting rights, like somebody woke up and gave us that. Nobody donated anything to us. We fought for everything we got and we need to get back to fighting right now. And that's why I've come to celebrate Freddy, because we need fighters in the pulpit… We need a fighter like Freddy Haynes."

Many speakers also shared their gratitude for the work that Dr. Haynes has already done, as well as their high hopes in his ability to lead Rainbow PUSH Coalition and serve as an example for the next generation. In doing so, each speaker ultimately connected the work from the Civil Rights Movement to the work being done today. Several speakers also expressed the importance of community support, when speaking in favor of Dr. Haynes' elevation and the formal work ahead of him in this new role.

"I'm here to tell you that the transformation is up to all of us," expressed Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, who is a member of Dr. Haynes' congregation at Friendship-West Baptist Church and represents Texas' 30th District. "There is no movement that doesn't take all of us."

Award-winning journalist Roland Martin, who, like Dr. Haynes, is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, particularly emphasized the need for Black businesses, churches, organizations and press to all work together. "This is an opportunity for us to say we are going to create an ecosystem that speaks for us, that represents us, that is going to stand for us, that is going to fight for us," said Martin.

The role of the Black church was a continued theme, further connecting the work Dr. Haynes has previously done as a social justice pastor to the agenda he has set for Rainbow PUSH Coalition. While Rev. Sharpton described the installation as "providence," referencing the protective care of God, Dr. Amos C. Brown, who was Dr. Haynes' pastor at the historic Third Baptist Church in San Francisco, Calif. and ordained him as a pastor, referred to him as "the one on whom the prophetic mantle would fall."

Dr. Haynes was sworn in by Paul Quinn College President, Dr. Michael J. Sorrell.

"How appropriate it is during Black History Month, that we look back… but we look forward to a great future," said Dr. Haynes immediately after taking the oath at the sold-out installation. Dr. Haynes also thanked every person who mentored, worked with or otherwise supported him in his work, particularly Rev. Jesse Jackson, who he compared to Jackie Robinson in opening doors for those who came after him.

The day after the installation, Friday, February 2, 2024, Rainbow PUSH Coalition hosted the President's Inaugural Social Justice Conference from 9 AM - 4:30 PM at Paul Quinn College. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition President's Inaugural Social Justice Conference was a call to action as well as a reminder that the fight for social justice is far from over and requires the collective effort of every individual to bring about meaningful change. Among the speakers were author and activist Tamika Mallory; lead pastor and executive director Pastor Mike McBride; preacher, scholar and researcher Rev. Dr. Brianna K. Parker; pastor, author, and activist Rev. Tisha Dixon Williams; civil rights and social policy advocate, attorney, and CEO Mrs. Jennifer Jones Austin; author, activist, and educator Former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr.; and Dr. Haynes himself. Sessions included the Social Justice Master Class, Creating Economic Structures that are Just, the Disinherited Conference, and Curriculum for the 2024 Election, the last of which is applicable for churches, organizations, and individuals.

The installation's location in Dallas holds great significance not just to Dr. Haynes, but the greater Dallas community which he has faithfully served and poured into for decades. In addition to this new role at the helm of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Dr. Haynes is the senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church, a megachurch in Dallas, Texas, with more than 13,000 members. The location of the conference at Paul Quinn College also holds significance for Dr. Haynes. He teaches college courses and workshops at several institutions of higher learning, including Paul Quinn College. Dr. Haynes also serves on the Board of Trustees for Paul Quinn College as well as various other boards, particularly those in underserved and minority communities. Additionally, he is the namesake of the Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III Global Preparatory School, located on the campus of Paul Quinn College, which serves students grades 6-12 who seek to enter the International Baccalaureate program.

