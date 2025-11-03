Rainbow PUSH Launches Automotive Brand Equity Index: A New Roadmap for Market Insight and Growth

DETROIT, Mich., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rainbow PUSH Global Automotive Project, an initiative of the Citizenship Education Fund, today announced the launch of the Automotive Brand Equity Index, a next-generation business intelligence platform designed to provide automakers with a clearer view of brand performance, consumer behavior, and emerging market opportunities.

Replacing the long-standing Automotive Diversity Scorecard, the Automotive Brand Equity Index marks a major step forward in how automakers access and interpret real-world market data to guide decision-making and strengthen brand competitiveness.

"The Automotive Brand Equity Index is more than a metric tool — it's a strategy for the future," said John A. Graves, Chairman of the Rainbow PUSH Automotive Project and the Citizenship Education Fund. "For years, automakers have sought meaningful ways to align performance with progress. This platform gives auto executives the ability to assess data, anticipate change, and turn insights into impact. The Index helps leaders translate numbers into narratives, providing the clarity needed to stay ahead of the curve in one of the most significant eras our industry has ever seen."

The Automotive Brand Equity Index delivers actionable market intelligence that goes beyond traditional rankings or metrics. By analyzing new-vehicle registrations, brand share, and consumer trends, the Index enables manufacturers to identify brand strengths and areas of opportunity, understand performance across key demographic markets, and shape strategic priorities based on measurable outcomes. This comprehensive business tool represents a forward-looking investment that helps automakers remain competitive and responsive to evolving consumer demand.

About the Data

The Index is powered by licensed new-vehicle registration data from S&P Global, covering a rolling 12-month period from May 2024 through April 2025.

This verified data provides visibility into two critical areas of brand performance:

New Vehicle Volume Information

Showing total registrations and growth by segment:

Growth Audiences Total (sum of African American, Asian, and Hispanic registrations)

Established Demographics (all registrations outside Growth Audiences)

Share of Brand by Consumer Group

Showing the proportion of brand registrations within each consumer segment:

Growth Audiences Share (combined share of brand of African American, Asian, and Hispanic registrations)

African American – Share Only

Asian – Share Only

Hispanic – Share Only

Established Demographics (all registrations outside Growth Audiences share)

By leveraging this data, automakers can understand market performance, identify high-potential audiences, and develop strategies that drive growth.

"The industry is at a crossroads," Graves added. "Those who understand how to interpret growth audience data will define the next era of automotive success. The Automotive Brand Equity Index gives companies the clarity to measure progress, anticipate change, and navigate the road ahead with confidence."

About the Rainbow PUSH Global Automotive Project

The Rainbow PUSH Global Automotive Project promotes full and equal participation in the economic growth of the global automotive industry for people of color by forging partnerships that ensure fair participation at every level — including employment, management, procurement, marketing, dealership development, finance, technology, and board representation.

About the Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Founded by Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., the Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international membership organization fighting for social change. Its mission is to protect, defend, and gain civil rights by leveling economic and educational opportunities and ensuring social justice and peace.

About the Citizenship Education Fund

The Citizenship Education Fund (CEF) is a 501(c)(3) affiliate of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. CEF empowers citizens through the advancement of public policies that benefit education and business, offering socio-economic solutions that strengthen connections between the greater community and the disenfranchised.

