Rainbow Robotics participates in ICRA 2024 in Yokohama, Japan: Bimanual Mobile Manipulator 'RB-Y1' debuts overseas

AI expert research platform, Bimanual Mobile Manipulator RB- Y1 pre-order begins

DAEJEON, South Korea, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow Robotics (CEO Jungho Lee), a robot platform specialized company, will participate as a bronze sponsor at the IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA 2024), which will be held at Pacifico Yokohama, Japan on May 13.

During this exhibition, Rainbow Robotics will demonstrate its Bimanual Mobile Manipulator 'RB-Y1'. RB-Y1 is a humanoid-shaped research platform equipped with two arms with 7 degrees of freedom per arm, a single leg with 6 degrees of freedom, and a wheel-type mobile platform.

In particular, in line with the recent trend of the AI era, Rainbow Robotics plans to provide various APIs and options so that SW developers can easily utilize them for research purposes.

Throughout the exhibition period, various demonstrations will be shown of RB-Y1 with real-time remote operation technology, which links the data arm and simulation system. Additionally, Rainbow Robotics plans to exhibit the small-sized high-precision collaborative robot RB3-730 and the quadruped robot RBQ-10.

ICRA (International Conference on Robotics and Automation) is an event hosted by IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) and is the world's largest robotics conference held annually.

Meanwhile, Rainbow Robotics will begin pre-orders for its Bimanual Mobile Manipulator RB-Y1 from May 8. Customers who purchase during the pre-order period will receive free after-sales service for one year, and products are scheduled to be delivered sequentially starting in October. The research platform is sold for US $ 80,000 and the commercial platform is sold for USD $120,000 (VAT excluded). If you would like to pre-order RB-Y1, please contact us through enquiry page or email us at [email protected].

