RainFocus Announces Annual Flagship Event Theme

INSIGHT 2026 kicks off on Nov. 5, centered on the theme of Connecting Journeys

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus ™, provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, has revealed "Connecting Journeys" will be the theme for its annual flagship event , RainFocus INSIGHT. The conference, scheduled for Jan. 20-22, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City and online, provides an optimal space for industry professionals to network and share strategies for driving cohesive customer journeys, enhancing real-time personalization, and overall best practices for events and beyond.

INSIGHT 2026 kicks off on Nov. 5, centered on the theme of Connecting Journeys.

"A successful event strategy must be a continuous customer journey, not a siloed moment," said Rodney Hart, VP of events at RainFocus. "At INSIGHT, we're exploring strategies and demonstrating how our unified platform activates engagement data in real time, turning every learning into a seamless, personalized experience across the sales and marketing ecosystem."

RainFocus will release its INSIGHT session catalog on Nov. 5, 2025, during INSIGHT Premiere, the virtual event that kicks off the 2026 event program. During Premiere, Ashleigh Cook, CMO of RainFocus, will moderate a panel featuring industry experts Nicola Kastner, CEO of the Event Leaders Exchange (ELX); Brent Turner, EVP of Strategy and Solutions at Opus Agency; and Mike Bushman, CTO of RainFocus.

The panel discussion will cover three key trends:

How event professionals are leveraging AI and how to bridge potential skills gaps

Event measurement and prioritizing the right KPIs

Incorporating innovation in events while managing team workloads

Each year, leaders from events, marketing, and technology join INSIGHT to share their best practices, latest data, and transformative solutions. Attendees can expect to hear from organizations such as Docusign, Ellucian, The Executive Leadership Council, Jamf, Microsoft, Salesforce, SHRM, Workday, and more.

Early-bird pricing for INSIGHT closes on Nov. 30, 2025. Register today for the best rate and a special early-bird gift.

FAQ

What is RainFocus announcing?

"Connecting Journeys" as the theme for the company's annual flagship event, RainFocus INSIGHT, taking place on Jan. 20-22, 2026.

Why are they announcing it now?

The INSIGHT 2026 programming kicks off with a virtual event on Nov. 5, 2025, called INSIGHT Premiere. During Premiere, attendees will get a first look at the session catalog, learn what to expect at the 2026 event, and join an expert panel discussion on three key themes: AI, measurement, and innovation.

How can I register for RainFocus INSIGHT?

Visit rainfocus.com/insight to learn more about the event and to register. Early-bird registration pricing closes on Nov. 30, 2025.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

Additional Resources

Join the conversation with RainFocus on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

, , and . Visit RainFocus.com to learn more about our event marketing and management platform. If you're ready to get started, request a demo .

. Discover RainFocus On Demand, the go-to learning destination for event industry leaders to discover the latest trends, thought leadership, and best practices, delivered on demand – any time, anywhere. Learn more .

. Are you interested in joining the RainFocus Partner Program? Apply today .

. Grow your career and help reshape the events industry at RainFocus. Apply here .

Media Contact

Sheena Lakhani

[email protected]

SOURCE RainFocus