RainFocus Ranked on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List of Fastest-Growing Companies in North America

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus ™, provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, today announced it ranked No. 439 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. RainFocus grew 154% spanning fiscal years 2021 to 2024, reinforcing its growth within the industry.

RainFocus attributes its ranking on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List to its leadership in AI transformation and commitment to martech innovation.

"Enterprises are turning to offline marketing channels to build trust and lasting relationships with their customer buying groups, driven by the evolution of AI and the increase in digital fatigue," said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. "Our ongoing commitment to experiential excellence and martech innovation enables our clients to deliver connected experiences and personalized engagement throughout the customer journey. We're trusted by the world's most forward-looking brands to unify customer data, maximize the content supply chain, and fuel their agentic ecosystems. This recognition of our growth is a testament to that."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

RainFocus' platform powered a record number of events in 2025, supporting enterprise clients across technology, associations, retail, and other industries. From virtual and hybrid conferences to large-scale in-person gatherings, the platform delivered unified data insights, seamless integrations, and personalized experiences that drove measurable business outcomes.

At its upcoming flagship conference RainFocus INSIGHT , the company will unveil platform enhancements that further empower event marketers to harness data for deeper audience engagement. RainFocus remains dedicated to redefining the future of event management through technology, innovation, and partnership.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

