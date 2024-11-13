RainFocus Annual Flagship Event Kicks Off Today

Key Dates:

INSIGHT Premiere: Nov. 13, 2024 (VIRTUAL) — INSIGHT 2025 will commence with discussion of the findings from RainFocus' Events and Marketing Strategy Survey. INSIGHT Premiere attendees can also learn about event plans for 2025, explore the session catalog, and start earning points in the event game.

Attendees will be guided on how to maximize their INSIGHT experience. Get a sneak peek of on-site event experiences, schedule meetings, connect with fellow participants, and receive expert travel tips for the trip to . INSIGHT Conference: Feb. 18–20, 2025 (HYBRID) — The main conference will feature inspiring keynote presentations, expert-led breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, meetings, and collaborative roundtables. For those unable to attend in person, a digital broadcast will be available.

The main conference will feature inspiring keynote presentations, expert-led breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, meetings, and collaborative roundtables. For those unable to attend in person, a digital broadcast will be available. INSIGHT Encore: March 5, 2025 (VIRTUAL) — Attendees will gain access to detailed metrics, feedback, and newly discovered best practices as the RainFocus team dives into the data and outcomes of the INSIGHT event program.

"We believe that true success in event marketing comes from collaboration," said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. "With the theme of elevating relationships, INSIGHT 2025 will provide the ideal platform for industry professionals to forge deeper connections and share strategies for customer engagement and real-time personalization across all of the exceptional experiences in their event marketing portfolios. At RainFocus, we're committed to forming meaningful connections that go beyond traditional networking. By bringing together visionary leaders and innovative thinkers, we'll explore how collaborative relationships can drive transformative growth in our industry."

Highlights of this year's INSIGHT event include a keynote on elevating relationships presented by Sherman and RainFocus president Doug Baird, a panel discussion on growing an event career, and a panel discussion on engaging attendees in a new era for events. Additionally, attendees can join in-depth platform sessions, participate in lively roundtables on topics like gamification and marketing and sales strategies, and discover case studies from industry peers and partners.

Early-bird pricing for INSIGHT closes on Nov. 30, 2024. Register today for the best rate and a special early-bird gift.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

