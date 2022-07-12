RainFocus Hires New Chief People Officer To Drive Culture and Innovation

Hiring Hanson as the company's new chief people officer enables RainFocus to reach new heights. Tweet this

"I'm thrilled to join RainFocus at a time where the company is seeing rapid growth," Hanson said. "I look forward to enhancing RainFocus' internal initiatives and working closely with leadership to introduce new processes that complement the company's business goals as we continue to scale our workforce."

"At RainFocus, we have a strong commitment to our employees, company culture, and our clients," said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. "Our employees are our foundation, and Susan will enable us to drive a strong organization and ensure we continue to provide exceptional experiences for our employees and clients."

Hiring Hanson as the company's new chief people officer enables RainFocus to reach new heights as it has seen a 126% increase in headcount over the last 12 months, and focus on important initiatives, allowing employees to thrive and succeed. It showcases RainFocus' continued investment in its employees and clients.

Hanson resides in Minneapolis with her husband and three children. Outside of work, she likes spending time with her family and friends and visiting her cabin in northern Minnesota. She enjoys four-wheeling, swimming, snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing.

