RainFocus Launches Base Module to Make Small, Repeatable Events Simple and Memorable

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus ™, provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, announced its Base Module, a toolkit for event planners that delivers fundamental building blocks for a consistent experience across small, repeatable events. With a user-friendly interface, Base Module provides all the necessary components to run programs for events like roadshows, kickoffs, field marketing, sales activations , and webinars. It also supports governance, compliance, branding, and martech integrations.

"We're seeing a rising trend in small events that require a consistent experience for our clients and their attendees," said Travis Cushing, Chief Product Officer of RainFocus. "With the pace of events and technology moving so quickly, one big conference might not be enough for certain organizations. This offering enables clients to quickly and efficiently expand their event programs while aligning to the experience and brand recognition of their complex conferences."

Base Module leverages the same security, data privacy, single sign-on, integrations, user experience, and marketing automation framework as the full RainFocus platform, connecting events across the enterprise into a single customer journey. This consolidation simplifies event management and enriches customer records.

Following a one-time implementation, event planners have access to a customized template and experience that fits their expanding event needs and allows self-sufficiency. Highlights of the Base Module include:

Quickly and easily configure memorable events, leveraging ready-made and customized templates. Event program governance: Develop a standardized framework using a customized template to control key elements of an event. Ensure compliance for successful decision-making, consistent delivery, and minimized risk across multiple events.

Design and send automated or as-needed emails with a pre-built template option to communicate with attendees, as well as track invites, calendar links, and reminder emails. Hotel management: Manage attendee hotel reservations and communications within a block at a single hotel during event registration.

With unlimited events and users, the RainFocus Base Module streamlines event setup and execution while providing consistent data, experiences, and integrations across an organization's event portfolio. It supports on-site delivery and virtual delivery, whether live, simulive, or on-demand.

For more information about the Base Module and the corresponding use cases, click here .

FAQ

Base Module, a fundamental toolkit with a user-friendly experience to efficiently manage small, repeatable events like roadshows, kickoffs, sales activations, webinars, and more.





Customers can leverage a customized and self-sufficient process that simplifies event creation and execution across the entire event portfolio for the event planner, and a consistent brand experience for attendees. Base Module also enables event program governance, allowing event planners to control which elements of a client-specific template can be edited by other planners.





It leverages the same security, data privacy, single sign-on, user experience, and marketing automation framework as the full RainFocus platform, enabling organizations to reap the same benefits of the Global Attendee Profile and integrations.





The company is witnessing an increase in small events across their customer base. This trend is backed by data:



By 2028, 70% of total marketing budgets will be spent on offline channels to better engage customers. 58% of marketers are planning to hold more small, in-person events.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

