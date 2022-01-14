RainFocus INSIGHT 2022 Pivots to a Fully Virtual Experience Tweet this

"By moving to a fully virtual conference, we will enable attendees to experience how the RainFocus platform can completely transform any event," explained RainFocus CEO JR Sherman. "In these uncertain times, it's critical to have the technology to pivot to virtual and we look forward to providing attendees with several opportunities to see unified event management and marketing in action. We hope you'll join us."

On January 25, the INSIGHT Preparation event will provide attendees with previews of content and the chance to build a personalized agenda and start convening with exhibitors and subject matter experts. Next in the program is the virtual conference from February 7-9, then INSIGHT Encore on February 23.

Attendees who have purchased an in-person pass to INSIGHT or booked a hotel will be automatically refunded. RainFocus will also update orders to the virtual package so that all attendees can enjoy all content and engagement opportunities.Anyone with additional questions can contact [email protected] .

About RainFocus

RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation seamlessly across physical, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

Additional Resources

Join the conversation with RainFocus on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

, , , and . Visit RainFocus.com to learn more about our event marketing and management platform. If you're ready to get started, request a demo .

. Discover powerful insights and solutions for event delivery and network with peers, thought leaders, and industry experts at RainFocus INSIGHT. Learn more .

. Are you interested in joining the RainFocus Partner Program? Apply today .

. Grow your career and help reshape the events industry at RainFocus. Apply here .

Media Contact:

Jessica Johnson

[email protected]

SOURCE RainFocus