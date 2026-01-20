RainFocus Introduces RainFocus Nexus, a Secure, Cloud-Agnostic System of Specialized AI Agents to Act As Teammates to Event Marketers

AI agents support decision-making, handle complex configurations and adaptations, and seek to be interoperable with organizations' existing enterprise stacks

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus ™, provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, today announced RainFocus Nexus, an intelligent collaboration system for event marketing workflows. Unveiled during the keynote address at RainFocus' annual flagship event, INSIGHT, the framework introduces a proprietary orchestration and context layer to the RainFocus platform that empowers specialized AI agents to act as teammates to event marketers, planners, and sales reps.

RainFocus introduces RainFocus Nexus, an intelligent collaboration system to enhance event marketing workflows.

RainFocus Nexus represents a paradigm shift from a modular feature set of tools with which users click buttons to configure rules to a modular augmented workforce with which users set goals and the platform configures itself. This process incorporates a Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) approach for continued governance and control.

The framework champions an open, interconnected future, rejecting the "walled garden" approach in favor of an ecosystem-first design. RainFocus Nexus allows for interoperability, built on open standards like the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and A2A (Agent-to-Agent) communication. It enables organizations to "bring their own infrastructure" via its cloud-agnostic approach and plug RainFocus Nexus agents into their existing enterprise stacks.

RainFocus Nexus is defined by a three-tiered architecture that bridges strategy and execution, transforming event management from a passive system of record into an augmented, autonomous workforce.

The Orchestration Layer: Specialized agents in this modular set are each designed for specific jobs to be done within the event lifecycle. Agents available today for select clients: Configuration Agent: Automates complex setup workflows such as registration and branding, reducing time-to-launch by up to 50%. Concierge Agent: Serves as a personal guide for attendees, handling scheduling, wayfinding, and recommendations in real time.

Agents available in the near future: Growth Agent: Accelerates pipeline by identifying high-value targets, personalizing outreach, and instantly delivering buying signals to sales and demand gen teams. On-Site Agent: Provides event teams with a real-time pulse on critical event metrics and assistance with event operations through agentic decision-making support. Integration Agent: Orchestrates data flow and connectivity across the wider martech and revops stacks, ensuring event marketing data is acted on immediately.

The Context Layer: This underlying intelligence layer translates raw data into "operational intuition" by moving beyond simple datasets. It understands between the lines and supports decision-making with a real-time pulse on attendee sentiment and event program requirements. The System of Record: The data substrate that powers RainFocus Nexus is made possible through RainFocus Modules (Attendee, Content, Exhibitor, On-Site, Insight, Sales) and the Global Attendee Profile. It acts as the single source of truth for event marketing, feeding existing martech and revops stacks.

What RainFocus Executives Are Saying:

Marius Milcher, VP of Platform Strategy and AI: "We're charting the evolution from a static 'system of record' to a dynamic 'system of context.' Central to this vision is the architecture of a dedicated Context Layer designed to understand and support the 'messy middle' involved in events marketing orchestration. By laying this foundation, we enable agents to become intuitive teammates for your planners, marketers, and sales reps — proactively anticipating the next best action to turn your event into a responsive growth engine."

"We're charting the evolution from a static 'system of record' to a dynamic 'system of context.' Central to this vision is the architecture of a dedicated Context Layer designed to understand and support the 'messy middle' involved in events marketing orchestration. By laying this foundation, we enable agents to become intuitive teammates for your planners, marketers, and sales reps — proactively anticipating the next best action to turn your event into a responsive growth engine." JR Sherman, CEO: "From the beginning, we've highlighted the importance of real-time unified data, especially given the vast amounts of first-party behavioral insights gleaned through a multitude of formats across the event marketing channel. RainFocus Nexus is built on top of the RainFocus platform, enabling customers to leverage our integrated and consolidated architecture as a single source of truth to power our AI agents as well as theirs. Together, we're placing customer journey optimization well within reach."

"From the beginning, we've highlighted the importance of real-time unified data, especially given the vast amounts of first-party behavioral insights gleaned through a multitude of formats across the event marketing channel. RainFocus Nexus is built on top of the RainFocus platform, enabling customers to leverage our integrated and consolidated architecture as a single source of truth to power our AI agents as well as theirs. Together, we're placing customer journey optimization well within reach." Ashleigh Cook, CMO: " We have the benefit of understanding the entire customer journey across multiple systems. Our agents are equipped with the right context for real-time situational awareness, enabling them to act proactively to automate complex workflows, offer scalable attendee personalization, signal sales and marketing teams to accelerate pipeline opportunities, and more. We're shifting from 'AI as a feature' with isolated tools like chatbots to 'AI as a workforce' with integrated agents."

We have the benefit of understanding the entire customer journey across multiple systems. Our agents are equipped with the right context for real-time situational awareness, enabling them to act proactively to automate complex workflows, offer scalable attendee personalization, signal sales and marketing teams to accelerate pipeline opportunities, and more. We're shifting from 'AI as a feature' with isolated tools like chatbots to 'AI as a workforce' with integrated agents." Brian Gates, SVP of Industry Strategy: "The key differentiator is that RainFocus Nexus was designed for the agentic web, ensuring interoperability, governed autonomy, and vendor neutrality. Our users gain a near limitless superpower to architect experiences at unprecedented scale. Their ability to accelerate lifetime value, exponentially grow loyalty, and be hyper-focused on the quality of engagement will usher in a new era of experiential marketing."

Additional RainFocus Announcements at INSIGHT:

Sales Module: The Sales Module connects sales, events, and marketing around the same audience, data, and outcomes to close any visibility and communication gaps between teams. It enables sales leaders to track sales activities relative to sales goals. Events move from being isolated moments to becoming true revenue engines.

The Sales Module connects sales, events, and marketing around the same audience, data, and outcomes to close any visibility and communication gaps between teams. It enables sales leaders to track sales activities relative to sales goals. Events move from being isolated moments to becoming true revenue engines. RainFocus Webinars: Most organizations still manage webinars separately from their event strategy. RainFocus Webinars introduces two new, connected capabilities: webinars built into Base Module for recurring standalone programs, and embedded virtual and hybrid session technology for large, multi-track events. Both are run on the RainFocus platform; use the same data model, governance, and branding; and flow into the Global Attendee Profile.

Most organizations still manage webinars separately from their event strategy. RainFocus Webinars introduces two new, connected capabilities: webinars built into for recurring standalone programs, and embedded virtual and hybrid session technology for large, multi-track events. Both are run on the RainFocus platform; use the same data model, governance, and branding; and flow into the Global Attendee Profile. Meetings: Designed for sales teams, event teams, and executives to create measurable moments that drive business outcomes without logistical chaos. Hosts can manage availability, rooms, locations, and approvals in one place. Sales can request, reschedule, and prepare without spreadsheets or side emails. Event teams can keep control while removing friction for everyone involved.

To learn more, visit rainfocus.com .

FAQ

What is RainFocus Nexus?

A framework that supports a series of specialized AI agents to act as teammates to event marketers, planners, and sales reps. It leverages an orchestration layer, context layer, and system of record for real-time operational intuition.

Why did RainFocus announce RainFocus Nexus?

To transform event management from a passive system of record into an augmented, autonomous workforce.

What makes RainFocus Nexus different?

RainFocus Nexus leverages unified data to future-proof the RainFocus platform for the agentic web, allowing marketers to focus on strategy while software handles execution. With a cloud-agnostic approach, it enables organizations to "bring their own infrastructure" and plug RainFocus Nexus agents into their existing enterprise stacks.

What's next for RainFocus Nexus?

RainFocus will be expanding the capabilities of existing agents, and bringing online additional agents through 2026 and 2027 to support growth, on-site, and integrations.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

Additional Resources

Join the conversation with RainFocus on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

, , and . Visit RainFocus.com to learn more about our event marketing and management platform. If you're ready to get started, request a demo .

. Discover RainFocus On Demand, the go-to learning destination for event industry leaders to discover the latest trends, thought leadership, and best practices, delivered on demand – any time, anywhere. Learn more .

. Are you interested in joining the RainFocus Partner Program? Apply today .

. Grow your career and help reshape the events industry at RainFocus. Apply here .

Media Contact

Sheena Lakhani

[email protected]

SOURCE RainFocus