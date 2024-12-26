RainFocus Marks Continued Excellence in 2024 With Industry Leadership and Innovation Recognized by Multiple Prestigious Awards

New accolades build on the company's momentum as a leading event technology provider

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™ , provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, has continued its streak of industry recognition, earning several notable awards in 2024. Recognition was given by esteemed organizations such as Inc., Adobe, Event Technology Awards, and more, as well as from the top research and advisory firms. These accolades underscore RainFocus' innovative contributions to the event marketing industry and the company's commitment to excellence in technology and customer success.

In addition to several other notable awards, RainFocus also won Best Conference Technology at the 2024 Event Technology Awards.

"These achievements reflect the hard work and dedication of the entire RainFocus team," said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. "We strive to help our clients create meaningful relationships and grow their businesses by orchestrating impactful content within memorable experiences. Whether it's through innovative customer data strategies, sustainable practices, or seamless execution, we're passionate about delivering more than just results. I'm proud of our success and recognition for these efforts, and I am looking forward to what we'll accomplish with our partners and clients in 2025."

RainFocus' achievements in 2024 included recognition across a diverse range of awards:

RainFocus' platform powered a record number of events in 2024, supporting enterprise clients across technology, associations, retail, and other industries. From virtual and hybrid conferences to large-scale in-person gatherings, the platform delivered unified data insights, seamless integrations, and personalized experiences that drove measurable business outcomes.

With RainFocus INSIGHT , the company's annual flagship event, on the horizon, the company plans to unveil new platform enhancements that further empower event marketers to harness data for deeper audience engagement. RainFocus remains dedicated to redefining the future of event management through technology, innovation, and partnership.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

