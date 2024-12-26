RainFocus Marks Continued Excellence in 2024 With Industry Leadership and Innovation Recognized by Multiple Prestigious Awards

News provided byRainFocus
LEHI, Utah, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™, provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, has continued its streak of industry recognition, earning several notable awards in 2024. Recognition was given by esteemed organizations such as Inc., Adobe, Event Technology Awards, and more, as well as from the top research and advisory firms. These accolades underscore RainFocus' innovative contributions to the event marketing industry and the company's commitment to excellence in technology and customer success.
"These achievements reflect the hard work and dedication of the entire RainFocus team," said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. "We strive to help our clients create meaningful relationships and grow their businesses by orchestrating impactful content within memorable experiences. Whether it's through innovative customer data strategies, sustainable practices, or seamless execution, we're passionate about delivering more than just results. I'm proud of our success and recognition for these efforts, and I am looking forward to what we'll accomplish with our partners and clients in 2025."
RainFocus' achievements in 2024 included recognition across a diverse range of awards:
- Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: All-In-One Event Management Platforms, Q4 2024 report
- Appeared for the fourth time on the Inc. 5000 List of fastest-growing private companies in America
- Recognized at Adobe Summit for Technology Innovation as the 2024 Adobe Digital Experience ISV Partner of the Year
- Won Best Conference Technology at the Event Technology Awards, which celebrates remarkable advancements and innovations in the industry
- Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Event Technology Platforms
- Won the 2024 Sammy Awards Product of the Year for Experiential/Event Marketing, highlighting dedication to creating unforgettable experiences and pushing boundaries
- Recognized with several Eventex Awards, including the Eventex People's Choice Awards recognizing CEO JR Sherman as one of The Most Influential People in the Events Industry
- Named a Bronze Winner by The Stevie® Awards in the annual American Business Awards® for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year – Up to 2,500 Employees
RainFocus' platform powered a record number of events in 2024, supporting enterprise clients across technology, associations, retail, and other industries. From virtual and hybrid conferences to large-scale in-person gatherings, the platform delivered unified data insights, seamless integrations, and personalized experiences that drove measurable business outcomes.
With RainFocus INSIGHT, the company's annual flagship event, on the horizon, the company plans to unveil new platform enhancements that further empower event marketers to harness data for deeper audience engagement. RainFocus remains dedicated to redefining the future of event management through technology, innovation, and partnership.
About RainFocus
RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com.
