RainFocus Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Event Marketing and Management Platforms for Third Consecutive Year

The company was positioned as furthest in vision among evaluated vendors

LEHI, Utah, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™, provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, today announced that it was positioned as a Leader for event marketing and management platforms by Gartner, Inc. for the third consecutive year. According to Gartner, "Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow." Notably, RainFocus has the furthest position for Completeness of Vision among all evaluated vendors.

For the third consecutive year, RainFocus was named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Event Marketing and Management Platforms, this year with the furthest position for Completeness of Vision.

About the Recognition

The Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. Gartner evaluated nine vendors available on the market today that demonstrated a proven ability to deliver event marketing and management technology functionality for attendee management, reporting and analytics, martech integrations, and more.

Why It Matters

RainFocus' recently announced AI framework, RainFocus Nexus, with its suite of AI agents, highlights the company's innovation and forward-thinking industry leadership. With a strategic cloud-agnostic approach, RainFocus enables organizations to "bring their own infrastructure" and plug RainFocus Nexus agents into their existing enterprise stacks.

RainFocus Perspective

JR Sherman, CEO: "We believe RainFocus' recognition as a Leader and position as furthest in vision by Gartner reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovation well ahead of market trends. In today's era of enterprise agentic transformation, RainFocus captures the highest-quality contextual intent data across the customer journey, supporting the human element that will define the future of B2B relationships."

"We believe RainFocus' recognition as a Leader and position as furthest in vision by Gartner reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovation well ahead of market trends. In today's era of enterprise agentic transformation, RainFocus captures the highest-quality contextual intent data across the customer journey, supporting the human element that will define the future of B2B relationships." Brian Gates, EVP of Strategy and Growth: "We continue to deliver unmatched value for our customers through our platform. We believe being recognized again as a Leader by Gartner showcases our commitment to building AI innovation, delivering seamless customer journeys through unified data, and transforming event marketing programs."

Customer Perspectives According to Gartner® Peer Insights™

The full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Event Marketing and Management Platforms can be accessed here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Event Marketing and Management Platforms, Christy Ferguson, Halle Stern, Amy Jenkins, March 26, 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the leading enterprise platform for event marketing and management. We help organizations run in-person, virtual, and hybrid event programs of all sizes from one system, with the data and personalization needed to drive measurable business results. With the industry's most advanced agentic AI at its core, we orchestrate engagement at every stage of the customer lifecycle — unifying touchpoints, driving event impact, and making each engagement smarter. Learn more at rainfocus.com.

Media Contact

Sheena Lakhani

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SOURCE RainFocus