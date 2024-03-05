Raintree Adds Availity as Claims and Payment Processing Strategic Partner

Integrating Availity's solution into revenue cycle workflows will increase efficiency, prevent denials and speed payments for Raintree clients

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raintree Systems, a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR), patient engagement, and revenue cycle management (RCM) software solutions for the rehab therapy industry, announced a strategic partnership with Availity, one of the nation's largest real-time health information networks, to optimize critical workflows throughout the revenue cycle.

"Providers face numerous administrative challenges each day. From information requests from their payers to labor shortages to mounting financial pressures, providers need to work as efficiently as possible," said Nick Hedges, CEO, Raintree. "Leveraging Availity will help our clients improve accuracy and completeness on the front end to prevent delays and denials downstream. It will improve efficiency at every step, making the path to payment faster and easier for our clients—while reducing their administrative burden."

Many issues related to claim denials and patient payments can be traced back to problems at the front end of the revenue cycle. Raintree clients can efficiently manage financial bottlenecks using Availity's Essentials PRO solution, which improves processes for claims submissions and monitoring, remittance management, and eligibility and benefit verification.

Availity's solutions integrate with leading EHR systems to automate common tasks. The addition of expert-crafted, intelligent automations create efficiencies throughout the entire revenue cycle. Furthermore, actionable reporting and analytics enabled by the partnership can help Raintree clients strategically improve processes and pinpoint revenue cycle trends.

"We are thrilled to partner with Raintree, furthering our goal of improving efficiency and reducing the cost of healthcare," said Russ Thomas, CEO of Availity. "Giving providers one integrated way to manage claims with payers not only saves time and phone calls but also delivers faster answers to inform care decisions and improve the user experience for both providers and patients."

The addition of Availity to Raintree's accessible clearinghouse integrations is another step toward solving the most complex challenges in healthcare and another reason the most efficient practices run on Raintree!

About Availity

Availity is the place where healthcare finds the answers needed to shift focus back to patient care. We work to solve communication challenges in healthcare by creating a richer, more transparent exchange of information among health plans, providers, and technology partners. As one of the nation's largest health information networks, Availity facilitates billions of clinical, administrative, and financial transactions annually. Our suite of dynamic products, built on a powerful, intelligent platform, enables real-time collaboration for success in a competitive, value-based care environment.

For more information, including an online demonstration, please visit www.availity.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Raintree Systems

Raintree is the preeminent platform for enterprise and mid-sized therapy provider organizations. They have a proven track record of success and client satisfaction, providing solutions in patient engagement and communications, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management (RCM), and business intelligence/analytics for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and ABA across all treatment settings. From pediatric to geriatric practices, Raintree clients make up over 2,500 implementations nationwide and more than 25,000 users daily. Raintree leads the industry in compliance and security, offering the only ONC-certified EHR designed specifically for rehabilitation therapy. To learn more about Raintree, visit https://www.raintreeinc.com/ .

