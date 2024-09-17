Raintree Systems Selects Limber Health as Preferred Partner for RTM, HEP, and Outcomes

TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raintree Systems, a leading provider of all-in-one software for the rehab therapy industry, today announced a partnership with Limber Health, a leading digital health solution enabling the delivery of hybrid musculoskeletal (MSK) care. By integrating Limber with the Raintree platform, clients will now have access to the industry's most innovative and intuitive Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), Home Exercise Platform (HEP), and Outcomes Collection solution directly within their electronic health records (EHR) software.

Rehab therapy practices in 2024 face a variety of challenges, including navigating pressure on reimbursement rates from payors, clinician burnout, and implementing digital services to supplement in-clinic care with better support for patients outside of the clinic. Raintree is committed to delivering solutions that equip practices for success in addressing these challenges.

After assessing solutions available in the market today, Raintree identified Limber as the industry-leading digital partner for rehab therapy practices to enhance patient engagement with home exercise programs and patient outcomes, positioning practices for success with new reimbursement opportunities and value-based care programs.

"We are thrilled to announce that Raintree has selected Limber Health as our Preferred Partner for RTM, HEP, and Outcomes," said Nick Hedges, Chief Executive Officer at Raintree. "As the therapy landscape is evolving and our clients are demanding more from us to support hybrid care models, outcomes-driven clinical decision-making tools, and value-based arrangements, Limber Health is the best partner."

Raintree users can seamlessly leverage an expanding set of powerful integrated capabilities with Limber Health products, designed to optimize clinical workflow, enhance patient care, and increase revenue opportunities for customers through the following services:

RTM enables practices to deliver better patient care outside of the clinic while also presenting a new revenue opportunity. Integration with Limber's market-leading RTM platform makes delivering RTM easier than ever for clinicians and practice administrators, including billing integration to unburden practices in navigating the nuances of the RTM CPT codes. Home Exercise Platform (HEP): Adherence to home exercise programs plays a key role in patient outcomes. Integration with Limber's HEP platform, which is optimized for patient engagement, enables a simple, expedient workflow for clinicians to build and administer programs, and access program data.

Adherence to home exercise programs plays a key role in patient outcomes. Integration with Limber's HEP platform, which is optimized for patient engagement, enables a simple, expedient workflow for clinicians to build and administer programs, and access program data. Outcomes Collection: The Outcomes solution features automated intelligent workflows to improve collection and analysis of patient reported outcome measures while reducing burden to therapy practices.

"Raintree continues to deliver leading solutions to enhance efficiency and clinical decision-making for therapy practices and their leadership," said Michael Gruner, Chief Executive Officer of Limber Health. "We look forward to partnering closely with Raintree to deepen Limber's integration and provide rehab practices with premier capabilities to seamlessly improve patient care and grow their business."

About Raintree Systems

Raintree is the preeminent platform for enterprise and mid-sized therapy provider organizations. They have a proven track record of success and client satisfaction providing solutions in patient engagement and communications, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management (RCM), and business intelligence/analytics for adult and pediatric physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and ABA across all treatment settings. Raintree clients make up over 2,500 implementations nationwide and more than 25,000 users daily. Raintree leads the industry in compliance and security, offering the first ONC-certified EHR designed specifically for rehabilitation therapy. To learn more about Raintree, visit https://www.raintreeinc.com/ .

About Limber Health

Limber Health is enabling the delivery of the world's leading hybrid model of in-person and digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care. Developed by physical therapists and physicians, Limber Health empowers providers with a complete digital toolkit for Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), Home Exercise Programs (HEP), Outcomes Collection, and the shift to value-based care. Limber Health empowers providers in augmenting in-person clinician visits with digital at-home support to best meet patients where they are. To learn more, visit https://www.limberhealth.com

