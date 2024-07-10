Raintree Systems Strengthens C-Suite with Two Executive Appointments

Raintree Names Melissa Markus as Chief Revenue Officer and Chris Farrell as Chief Marketing Officer

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raintree Systems, inc., a leading provider of software for the outpatient rehabilitation therapy industry, announced the appointment of Melissa Markus (Chief Revenue Officer) and Chris Farrell (Chief Marketing Officer), propelling the company's ambitious plans for growth.

"Being able to attract executives with this caliber of talent and track records of proven success is a real testament to what we are creating here at Raintree: a market leading and category defining business," said Raintree CEO, Nick Hedges. "Melissa and Chris's leadership will drive exponential value for our customers and create another revenue growth inflection point for Raintree as we execute against our mission to help therapy professionals provide better care and achieve superior outcomes for their patients and practices."

As the CRO at Raintree, Markus is responsible for developing and executing strategic plans to drive revenue growth, optimize sales processes, and identify new market opportunities. With over 20 years of sales and marketing expertise, Markus's recent experiences include serving as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Community Brands and Vice President of National Sales at DealerSocket. In these roles, she developed effective sales training programs, led top-performing field and enterprise sales teams, and implemented key strategic programs and technology rollouts. With former positions at Auto/Mate Dealership Systems, Humphries Marketing Group, Univision, and IBM, her career is marked by a consistent ability to drive growth, develop talent, and innovate within sales and marketing functions.

As CMO, Farrell is responsible for developing, leading, and scaling Raintree's marketing strategies, personnel development, and go-to-market efforts in alignment with the company's strategic objectives. Farrell brings over 25 years of marketing expertise, most recently as Head of Marketing for Nextech Systems, where he helped double revenue in three years while generating 90% of sales-qualified leads, leading to a $1.4 billion sale of the company in 2023. He has led and developed high-performing marketing departments at prominent companies across various industries, including GYANT, MedData, Wachovia, and McCormick & Co., Inc. Farrell's track record of success and focus on delivering value for clients positions him as an exceptional leader, poised to deliver transformative results.

These new appointments follow three years of significant growth and a 92% increase in team investment at Raintree Systems.

About Raintree Systems

Raintree is the preeminent platform for enterprise and mid-sized therapy provider organizations. With a proven track record of success and client satisfaction, Raintree provides solutions in patient engagement and communications, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management (RCM), and business intelligence/analytics for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and multidisciplinary practices across all treatment settings. From pediatric to geriatric practices, Raintree clients make up over 2,500 implementations nationwide and more than 25,000 users daily. Raintree leads the industry in compliance and security, offering the only ONC-certified EHR designed specifically for rehabilitation therapy. To learn more about Raintree, visit https://www.raintreeinc.com/ .

