Rainwater Harvesting: Worldwide Market Projections (2019-2024) by Harvesting Method, End-user and Region

The global rainwater harvesting market reached a value of US$ 857.4 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1,103.8 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.

With the continuous increase in the global population, a rise in the demand for clean and potable water has been experienced which is intensifying the pressure on natural water resources. As a result, consumers are shifting toward the practice of rainwater harvesting to keep the depletion of groundwater level under check.

Further, as these systems need minimum maintenance, and are easy to install and available in a wide range of tank sizes and types, they have emerged as a preferred water harvesting system across the globe.

Apart from this, governments in numerous countries have initiated awareness campaigns to propagate the adoption of rainwater harvesting systems among individuals. They are also offering incentives as well as tax relaxations to encourage the use of these systems.

Key Questions Answered

How has the global rainwater harvesting market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global rainwater harvesting industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the harvesting method?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global rainwater harvesting industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global rainwater harvesting industry?

What is the structure of the global rainwater harvesting industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global rainwater harvesting industry?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Rainwater Harvesting Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Harvesting Method

5.4 Market Breakup by End-User

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Harvesting Method

6.1 Above Ground

6.2 Underground



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Commercial

7.2 Residential

7.3 Industrial



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Asia-Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Kinspan Group

13.3.2 Watts Water Technologies Inc.

13.3.3 Graf Group

13.3.4 WISY AG

13.3.5 Innovative Water Solutions LLC

13.3.6 D&D Ecotech Services

13.3.7 Rain Harvesting Supplies Inc.

13.3.8 Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

13.3.9 Stormsaver

13.3.10 Climate Inc.

13.3.11 Water Harvesters

13.3.12 Heritage Tanks



