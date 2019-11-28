Rainy Skid Row Thanksgiving For Homeless at Fred Jordan Missions

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of Los Angeles' homeless (and working-poor) men, women, children, and families will enjoy an extra special Thanksgiving at Fred Jordan Missions' 75th Thanksgiving Banquet on Thursday, November 28, from 9:30AM until 2:00PM, on East Fifth Street, between San Pedro and Central, in downtown Los Angeles. Volunteers have also been assembling all night "Rainy Day Gift Bags" full of blankets, hygiene kits, food bags and snack bags.

Hundreds of volunteers from across Southern California will cook, prepare, and serve:

"These homeless men, women, and children on Skid Row are not just nameless faces to us. They are our friends and family; many of whom we have served for decades. We know them by name, and they are more than statistics to us," said Joe Jordan, President of Fred Jordan Missions.

Fred Jordan Missions is one of the oldest homeless Missions in the United States and is known for serving the most delicious food on Skid Row. It is one of the only family and generational run Missions in the country. Since 1944, Fred Jordan Missions ( http://www.fjm.org ) has fed homeless and impoverished men, women, and families with children in downtown L.A. The Mission has fed, clothed, and housed some of the world's most impoverished people by building orphanages, schools, hospitals, and missions in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The Mission is a non-profit, faith-based, educational and relief organization.

