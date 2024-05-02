Raise a Glass to the Wine Road Podcast's 200th Episode

Eight Years of Charming the Sonoma County Curious

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wine Road Podcast, Sonoma County's most captivating audio guide to the region's winemaking havens and hospitality hotspots, is popping the cork on its 200th episode today, Thursday, May 2nd!

Nearly eight years ago, Beth Costa and Marcy Gordon, two wine country aficionados decided to channel their love for Sonoma's vineyards and the spirited people behind them into a podcast that feels like your best friend gabbing about their latest hidden gem - if your best friend had an encyclopedic knowledge of wine.

Wine Road Northern Sonoma County Richard, Marcy & Beth - the minds and voices behind the Wine Road Podcast

"It started as a fun way to keep locals and travelers in the loop," explains Beth, "but it's bloomed into a community, really—a mix of seasoned sippers and curious newcomers, all eager to explore what makes this area so special."

Every other week, the Wine Road Podcast uncorks the must-know happenings in wine country, from the "wine of the day" to the latest in tasting rooms and fine dining. This isn't just any wine talk; this is your backstage pass to meet those shaping Sonoma County culture—one sip, one story at a time.

Marcy chimes in, "Our listeners join us for the wine, but they stay for the stories. And let me tell you, after 200 shows, we've got storytelling down to a fine art—or should I say a fine vintage?"

This 200th-episode mile marker is more than just a number. It signifies a trove of itinerary ideas, tips on what's hot in the local scene—from fresh-on-the-block restaurants to the coziest lodgings—and, of course, an ever-growing compendium of chats with iconic winemakers, charming winery owners, and the keystones of Sonoma County hospitality that make the region a particularly great escape.

Over its illustrious eight-year journey, the Wine Road Podcast has been showered with accolades. Notably, the podcast has been awarded three prestigious Taste Awards, leading to its induction into the Taste Award Hall of Fame as part of the 8th Class of Inductees. The recognition doesn't stop there; it consistently ranked as #3 on The 50 Best Wine Podcasts List in both 2020 and 2022.

