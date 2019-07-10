Raising The Bar: Trailblazer Casio Continues To Outplay The Industry

DOVER, N.J., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. – a trailblazer in the electronic music industry – has a rich history of "world's first" innovations. The Company introduced the first portable electronic keyboard in 1980 (the CT-201), and the first synthesizer with phase-distortion synthesis technology in 1984 (CZ-101) – forever making its mark in the industry. Since then, the Company has continued to innovate and deliver electronic musical instruments that not only outplay the competition and raise industry standards, but also deliver ground-breaking technology, extraordinary value and more.

"Our experience in the industry and extensive production capabilities enable us to deliver quality products that go far beyond expectations," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument division . "We are proud of the progress we've made and will continue to provide our customers with instruments that sound and feel fantastic for many years to come."

Authentic Grand Piano Sound and Feel

Over the years, Casio has been in pursuit of providing musicians with the authentic feel of an acoustic grand piano in a more affordable, compact, digital package. To do that, the Company created a new keyboard system – the Natural Grand Hammer Action Keyboard – which faithfully replicates the way an acoustic grand piano sounds and feels. The Natural Grand Hammer Action Keyboard, which is found in the Company's CELVIANO Grand Hybrid pianos, includes full-length piano keys that use the same materials and processes as in C. Bechstein grand pianos. For the "Natural Grand Hammer Action," the weight and the mechanism of a Grand Piano were precisely recreated. Casio also developed an original action mechanism that delivers an authentic grand piano hammer movement, which has a big impact on the playing response. The mechanism conveys delicate finger nuances more accurately, and enables dynamic touch, allowing the pianist to play in a completely natural way.

Grand Hybrid pianos include recreations of three legendary grand pianos, each with a rich history: the Berlin Grand, known for its elegant, clear sound and melodic color; the Hamburg Grand, which delivers gorgeous, versatile tone with evocative string resonance; and the Vienna Grand, which provides a stately and expressive sound with a wide tonal palette. By combining the Natural Hammer Action Keyboard and authentic grand piano sounds, Casio's Grand Hybrid pianos deliver a new level of authenticity and a playing experience that is unrivalled.

First to Market Features

Just this year, Casio introduced its latest Privia digital pianos – the PX-S series. Not only are the new Privia digital pianos the slimmest of the Privia line, they're also the slimmest and lightest weighted action digital pianos available on the market*1. Casio is also the only brand to provide high resolution MIDI Velocity on all of its digital pianos, and the new PX-S models are the only digital pianos in the world that recreate the hammer characteristics of each of a piano's 88 individual keys. Additionally, Casio was the first instrument manufacturer to implement a class compliant USB MIDI across its lineup. This allows Casio instruments to work with any computer, tablet or mobile device without the need for drivers.

Something for Everyone

Casio's portfolio of electronic keyboards and digital pianos offers something for every step of a musician's musical journey, from beginner to seasoned professional. For example, the LK-265 keyboard has a key lighting system and is outfitted with Casio's voice-guided Step-up Lesson System, which allows beginners to learn built-in songs at their own individual pace. Additionally, the LCD display enables the learning of both music notation and correct hand positioning, while Casio's innovative Scoring System evaluates performance so users can track their progress. By making authentic instruments with comprehensive feature sets, Casio enables educators, parents and students to achieve their goals without compromise.

For additional information about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com .

