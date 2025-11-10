Rajani MD Debuts the New PlasmaGLO™ HALO LED Face, Neck, & Hair Mask -- The Next Generation of At-Home Beauty Tech

Combining the power of medical-grade LED and PEMF energy, the doctor-designed PlasmaGLO HALO Mask expands beyond skincare to target the hairline, scalp, and neck by merging clinical precision with at-home convenience for visibly firmer skin and fuller hair

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rajani MD , the innovative aesthetics brand founded by globally recognized physician and educator Dr. Anil Rajani, MD, proudly announces the launch of the new PlasmaGLO HALO Mask — an advanced device crafted to deliver professional-level rejuvenation from the comfort of home. This clinical-grade, multi-wavelength LED at-home mask device is designed to focus simultaneously on the face, neck, and hair with four different modes – all in one sleek, medical-grade system.

Rajani MD's New PlasmaGLO™ HALO LED Face, Neck, & Hair Mask

Building upon the success of the original PlasmaGLO LED Mask, the PlasmaGLO HALO Mask is the second series and introduces an expanded treatment zone for the hairline and scalp, helping to support thicker, fuller hair while noticeably smoothing and revitalizing the skin. This professional-grade device harnesses red light therapy, optional near-infrared, and PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) energy to counteract visible signs of aging, while the blue light therapy mode works to clarify and restore skin's natural radiance. Crafted from patented, form-fitting medical-grade silicone, the HALO Mask delivers targeted LED energy to often-overlooked areas including the scalp, hairline, lower face, jowls, crow's feet, vertical lip lines, and under-eye hollows. In just 10 minutes of daily use, users can experience clinic-grade results—no downtime or med spa visit required.

"The new PlasmaGLO HALO Mask represents the evolution of intelligent at-home beauty rejuvenation," said Dr. Anil Rajani, MD, and CEO of Rajani MD. "We've taken years of clinical insight and aesthetic expertise to engineer a device that addresses the full spectrum of aging — from skin firmness and tone to scalp and hair vitality — all within one comfortable, adaptable, physician-developed mask."

Unlike other LED masks on the market currently, the PlasmaGLO HALO Mask includes PEMF energy and offers exceptional coverage across the face, neck, scalp, and hairline, targeting multiple areas in a single treatment for complete rejuvenation. The powerful red and near-infrared light therapy stimulates collagen production, enhances cellular renewal, and promotes the appearance of fuller, healthier hair. At the same time, PEMF energy works at a cellular level to optimize metabolism and energy production, accelerating visible results and supporting overall skin vitality. Dr. Rajani's patented ApexGLO™ LED technology included in the HALO Mask ensures even, high-quality light output for deeper penetration and more effective results. Designed for comfort, the patented soft, medical-grade silicone conforms seamlessly to every face contour, while integrated safety features — including automatic shut-off and heat control — deliver a secure, physician-developed experience backed by clinical research. The PlasmaGLO HALO Mask is priced at $750 MSRP, available exclusively at Store.RajaniMD.com .

About Rajani MD & Dr. Anil Rajani:

Founder Dr. Anil Rajani has spent over 25 years advancing aesthetic medicine. A globally recognized injector and educator, Dr. Rajani reaches over 15 million monthly viewers on YouTube, with 766K+ Instagram followers, and is among the top 0.05% of content creators worldwide. Founded in 2006, Rajani MD bridges the gap between professional med spa beauty treatments and at-home care with advanced treatment devices, comprehensive training programs, and cutting-edge clinical procedures for convenient, efficient, and transformative results. The brand offers 8 high-tech beauty gadgets, an extensive line of premium skincare products and a variety of wellness supplements for beauty with a holistic approach to aging gracefully and confidently. For more information on the brand and product line, please go to Store.RajaniMD.com , and follow them on Instagram and TikTok . To learn more about Dr. Rajani, his extensive experience, and expert online videos, please visit RajaniMD.com and his YouTube channel .

