Rajani MD Launches First-Ever PlasmaGLO™ LED Lip & Mouth Device -- A Professional Grade Game-Changer in At-Home Anti-Aging Beauty Tech

The doctor-founded wellness tech brand introduces a science-backed 4-in-1 LED Lip & Mouth Device with seven wavelengths for improved lip softness and plumping, teeth whitening, gum care, and cold sore treatment with clinically-proven results.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rajani MD, a leading beauty technology and wellness brand, introduces a new, first-ever beauty innovation, the PlasmaGLO LED Lip & Mouth Device. This is the first and only professional-grade, multi-wavelength LED at-home lip and mouth device on the market designed to target the lips, gums, teeth, and cold sores with four different modes – all in one sleek, medical-grade system. Say goodbye to dull lips, fine lines on the lips and around the mouth, thinning gums, yellow teeth, and cold sores — and say hello to a new era in lower-face rejuvenation in just 10 minutes a day.

Crafted by globally renowned aesthetic doctor and brand founder, Dr. Anil Rajani, the PlasmaGLO Lip & Mouth Device revolutionizes beauty technology by combining aesthetic dermatology, oral wellness, and phototherapy utilizing seven different powerful wavelengths in one clinical-grade solution. It's a doctor-developed, science-backed answer to one of the most overlooked — yet aging-prone — areas of the face: the mouth.

"There are thousands of treatments for the skin, but the lips and mouth area have been ignored for far too long," said Dr. Rajani, MD and CEO of Rajani MD. "They age, lose collagen and volume, and are vulnerable to common issues like gum recession, fine lines, and cold sores. The brand new PlasmaGLO Lip & Mouth Device is first of its kind and revolutionizes the at-home device market — safely, quickly, effectively, and without pain or downtime."

Unlike most LED lip gadgets that offer just one or two wavelengths, the PlasmaGLO LED Lip & Mouth Device uses seven clinically curated wavelengths to deliver four distinct modes of treatment — offering results that used to require multiple devices and countless office visits:

LIP MODE – Enhances lip color, smoothness, and volume with visible results in hours to days. Clinical studies show up to 60% improvement in smoothness and fine lines.

– Enhances lip color, smoothness, and volume with visible results in hours to days. Clinical studies show up to in smoothness and fine lines. TEETH WHITENING MODE – Combines 460nm blue light with Rajani MD's peroxide gel to brighten smiles by 2–6 shades in just a few 10–30 minute sessions — no sensitivity or dentist required.

– Combines 460nm blue light with Rajani MD's peroxide gel to brighten smiles by in just a few 10–30 minute sessions — no sensitivity or dentist required. GUM CARE MODE – Uses 630–880nm red and near-infrared light to reduce inflammation and stimulate tissue repair, ideal for the 70% of adults over 65 who face gum disease.

– Uses 630–880nm red and near-infrared light to reduce inflammation and stimulate tissue repair, ideal for the who face gum disease. COLD SORE MODE – The first at-home LED device using 1072nm light to calm nerves, promote healing, and cut cold sore healing time by up to 50% when used at the first sign.

With medical-grade silicone trays, a USB-C rechargeable design, and a luxe travel case, the PlasmaGLO Lip & Mouth Device is the ultimate powerhouse in convenience and performance. Each device purchase includes a free whitening gel and is priced at $425 MSRP, available exclusively at Store.RajaniMD.com.

This is not just another red-light device. The PlasmaGLO LED Lip & Mouth Device delivers layered photobiomodulation, harnessing the regenerative power of seven strategic wavelengths:

460nm – Antibacterial, teeth whitening

– Antibacterial, teeth whitening 605nm – Submucosal healing

– Submucosal healing 630nm & 660nm – Boost circulation and collagen (lips & gums)

– Boost circulation and collagen (lips & gums) 830nm & 880nm – Deep tissue repair

– Deep tissue repair 1072nm – Antiviral, nerve-calming, and oxygenation for cold sore care

By activating mitochondrial energy (ATP), these wavelengths support healing, boost collagen, and visibly rejuvenate the lower face — all without needles, heat, or appointments.

About Rajani MD & Dr. Anil Rajani:

Founder Dr. Anil Rajani has spent over 25 years advancing aesthetic medicine. A globally recognized injector and educator, Dr. Rajani reaches over 15 million monthly viewers on YouTube, with 766K+ Instagram followers, and is among the top 0.05% of content creators worldwide. Founded in 2006, Rajani MD bridges the gap between professional med spa beauty treatments and at-home care with advanced treatment devices, comprehensive training programs, and cutting-edge clinical procedures for convenient, efficient, and transformative results. The brand offers 7 high-tech beauty gadgets including an LED Gua Sha and an LED Face & Jowl Mask, an extensive line of premium quality skincare serums, creams, and cleansers, and a variety of wellness products for beauty with a holistic approach to aging gracefully and confidently. For more information on the brand and product line, please go to Store.RajaniMD.com, and follow them on Instagram and TikTok. To learn more about Dr. Rajani, his extensive experience, and expert online videos, please visit RajaniMD.com and his YouTube channel.

