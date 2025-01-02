Rajeev Bhalla and Suzan Morno-Wade Named to Veritiv Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Operating Company, a leader in specialty packaging distribution, announced today the appointment of Rajeev Bhalla and Suzan Morno-Wade to the company's board of directors. Mr. Bhalla will chair the Audit Committee, and Ms. Morno-Wade will chair the Compensation and Leadership Development Committee.

Suzan Morno-Wade Rajeev Bhalla

"Both Mr. Bhalla and Ms. Morno-Wade will be assets to our board of directors in its oversight of Veritiv's strategy and operations," said Sal Abbate, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors for Veritiv. "Mr. Bhalla brings significant financial acumen in both public and private companies, and Ms. Morno-Wade brings significant public company human capital management, talent, culture and executive compensation experience. I am confident both individuals will be strong additions to our board as we continue to drive our growth strategy and enhance the value we deliver to our customers."

Mr. Bhalla provides strategic and financial advisory services as an operating partner for certain private equity firms. He also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CIRCOR International, Inc., a global manufacturer of flow and motion control products. During his tenure, the company completed several divestitures and acquisitions including a transformative deal that doubled the size of the company. Previously, he served in senior financial leadership roles for several aerospace and defense companies, including Pratt & Whitney, Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation and Lockheed Martin Corporation. He currently serves on the board of directors for Woodward, Inc., SRC, Inc., and Hypertherm, Inc.

Ms. Morno-Wade is the former Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Xerox Corporation, a workplace technology company. She led all aspects of human resources, payroll, security operations, employee communications, and philanthropy. Previously, Ms. Morno-Wade served in various human resources and finance roles for Hess Corporation, Quantum Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, VLSI, NEC and General Electric. She currently serves as the Compensation Committee Chair for Latham Group, Inc.

"Mr. Bhalla and Ms. Morno-Wade are trusted leaders with significant experience in their respective fields to guide Veritiv towards continued growth and success," said John Stegeman, Chairman of the Board for Veritiv and Operating Advisor for Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. "I am confident they will be strong additions to our board with their knowledge and expertise in strategic business transformations."

