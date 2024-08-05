Raken and Sage Expand Partnership for Faster, Easier Payroll for Contractors

Raken's latest integration with Sage saves time and reduces payroll errors.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raken, a provider of easy-to-use field management solutions for the construction industry, has recently expanded its partnership with Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses.

In addition to current integrations with Sage 300 CRE and Sage 100 Contractor, Raken's new API-based integration with Sage Intacct helps customers significantly reduce the time it takes to process payroll and improves job costing with increased data accuracy. The integration automatically syncs critical project data, including completed time entries.

"Helping our clients boost efficiency by automating time-consuming manual processes is at the core of what we do," said Patrick Schlight, Global Leader, Sage Partner Network, "We're pleased to expand our partnership with Raken to include the new integration with Sage Intacct, enabling more construction professionals to save time by streamlining their payroll workflows."

Raken offers three flexible ways for contractors to track time on the jobsite:

Mobile worker time clock

Shared time tracking kiosk

Supervisor-led digital time cards

No matter which options customers choose, time data from Raken can now be shared with Sage Intacct with a click, while new and updated Projects, Cost Codes, Employees, Classifications, and Pay Types are automatically synced from Sage Intacct to Raken.

"We continuously improve our time tracking solutions to meet our clients' evolving needs," said Mike Bates, Raken's VP of Corporate Strategy. "Our integration with Sage Intacct ensures our products work seamlessly within an optimized construction tech stack."

Enabling this integration offers significant time savings for payroll administrators and prevents unnecessary errors by reducing the need for manual data entry. By focusing on the unique needs of the industry, Sage and Raken work together to make payroll a faster, and easier process for busy construction businesses.

