Raken Enables International Expansion with Language Options

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raken, the top-rated daily reporting app and field management solution for the construction industry, announced today that it has enabled internationalization by adding language options, starting with Spanish.

"We've found organic traction in 92 countries, and this expansion was developed due to popular demand from our growing customer base," said Dr. Sergey Sundukovskiy, CTO/CPO and co-founder of Raken. "Breaking the language barrier is a key to making the communication process on projects as smooth as possible. We're going to deliver the ability to communicate across languages, which will dynamically change the working environment for construction crews around the world."

While the Raken app is already used across the globe, the new language options are intended to deepen the company's presence in other countries, beginning with Latin America. Users will be able to set their language of choice for both the web and mobile versions of the app. All functions in Raken's reporting and field management software will be translated including notes, application labels and reports. Additional language translations are planned in the near future.

"Raken was created to improve the lives of construction workers by empowering the field and delivering actionable insights to the office that aren't available with any other software," said Kyle Slager, CEO and founder of Raken. "Everything we've built has been designed to create a more efficient experience for construction crews. By removing this language barrier, we're able to further empower construction workers across the globe."

Internationalization comes on the heels of Raken's recent "offline mode" update, which came out in December. A June 2018 Series A funding round of $10 million has allowed the company to offer app improvements and new features while improving productivity in the construction industry in all 50 states and across the globe.

"We're constantly evaluating how we can further improve the bottom line for our customers through optimized communication," Slager said. "The capabilities of the Raken will continue to evolve. Construction isn't a cookie-cutter industry, and the tech that serves it shouldn't be either."

About Raken

Raken provides mobile-first technology to streamline field workflows for the construction industry. Raken's digital toolbox connects the field to the office with daily reports, time cards, task management, photo management, and more. Alta, Turner, Webcor, John W. Danforth, Broadway Mechanical, Cupertino Electric, and thousands of the world's top general contracting and subcontracting firms use Raken for their field reporting needs. To find out more, visit www.rakenapp.com or call 866-438-0646.

