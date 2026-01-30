Raken Names Two Technology Industry Veterans to Its Board of Directors in Next Phase of Growth

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raken , the leading field-first construction management platform, today announced the strategic expansion of its Board of Directors. Joining the board are Ron Antevy and Robert E. Knowling Jr.—two technology industry veterans who bring deep operational and leadership experience to Raken.

Ron Antevy is a recognized technology business leader in enterprise software. He grew and led e-Builder Inc., which was sold to Trimble for $500 million in 2018. Antevy then launched Trimble Ventures, a $200 million corporate venture fund investing in innovative companies that align with Trimble's mission. He is the recipient of numerous awards for outstanding leadership, including being named EY Entrepreneur of the Year, and currently manages Antevy Capital.

Robert E. Knowling Jr. has more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications and technology sectors, leading companies through high growth and organizational turnarounds. Knowling is Chairman of Eagles Landing Partners and currently serves on the boards of K12, Rite Aid Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., and Stream.

"We are pleased to welcome Ron and Robert to Raken's board," said Ty Kalklosch, CEO of Raken. "Their experience scaling and managing companies will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand the roadmap of our field management platform to meet the evolving needs of the construction industry."

About Raken

Raken is the leading field-first construction management platform. Our easy-to-use app is built to streamline all critical field workflows, from daily reports to time and production tracking, resource scheduling, safety management, RFIs, and more. Real-time information flows from field to office, so teams stay aligned, data becomes more reliable, and decision making improves. Raken's simple mobile experience, powerful integrations, and industry-leading support help contractors save time and money, reduce risk, and keep projects on track. For more information, visit https://www.rakenapp.com/

SOURCE Raken