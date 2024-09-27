Raken Expands Construction Equipment Management Solution With Enhanced Tracking, Reporting, and Maintenance

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raken, the top-rated field management app for the construction industry, has expanded its equipment management capabilities to better help customers leverage their valuable assets.

The California-based software developer recently introduced new and enhanced workflows for detailed equipment tracking, automated reporting, and proactive maintenance. Combined with the app's daily reports, time tracking, safety and quality management tools, and document management, this update to their equipment management features further establishes Raken as the all-in-one solution for improving field productivity and visibility.

Built with purpose

Raken developed its new, improved equipment management tools to meet one of the industry's most vital needs. Equipment is a significant cost for most construction companies, who spend hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars buying, renting, and maintaining equipment every year.

"Knowing where equipment is, who is using it, and what condition it's in is critical in construction," said Mike Bates, VP of Corporate Strategy. "Raken makes it easy to capture and analyze key data points so you can protect and maximize your investment."

Track, maintain, and report on owned and rented equipment

Contractors can improve equipment utilization and maintenance with Raken, helping to keep their projects on schedule and under budget.

Benefits for the field and office include:

Easily add new or update equipment

See where each piece of equipment is located and its condition

Track details such as deployment history, hours, mileage, and fuel consumption

Report on critical metrics to help reduce idle time, manage costs, improve operator productivity and more

Monitor deficiencies, maintenance schedules, and return dates

Raken's equipment management tools include an automated dashboard for analyzing utilization trends, productivity, fuel consumption and Co2 emissions. Users can also run snapshot reports organizing equipment by custom criteria and view detailed deployment and usage summaries.

The app also allows users to enable automatic email notifications for scheduled repairs, returns, and maintenance, plus quickly track deficiencies by operator to provide targeted training or guidance.

"Raken now provides an even clearer view of all your assets across your company and projects, so you can maximize usage, better manage your budgets, and extend the lifespan of your equipment," said Mike Bates.

Launching soon

Raken will continue to grow equipment management capabilities based on industry trends and customer feedback. Additional tools for tracking and reporting on small equipment units and status are currently in development, and will be released in the coming months.

Raken is an all-in-one field management solution for the construction industry that uses mobile technology to streamline field workflows and build better projects. Designed for ease-of-use, our software empowers crews to quickly and easily share real-time data and updates from the jobsite. Raken helps customers increase project visibility and compliance with digital daily reports, time and production tracking, comprehensive safety tools, document management, and more. To learn more, visit www.rakenapp.com .

