Raken's Kyle Slager Named "Most Admired CEO"

The San Diego Business Journal and sponsors present the award to recognize "local industry leaders who have taken the lead in driving their businesses to great success." Officials with the newspaper indicated the field was "very competitive this year." They whittled all the nominations down to 100 finalists and, from those, Slager was selected.

Past winners have gone on to do amazing things with their companies. For example, the 2016 recipient of the "Most Admired CEO" award in that category was Zeynep Ilgaz. Her company, Confirm Biosciences Inc. makes drug test kits and is now partnering with Walmart to produce thousands of test kits every week.

"We couldn't be happier for Kyle, now that others are recognizing what we've known all along," said Sergey Sundukovskiy, CTO and co-founder of Raken. "His leadership and vision have taken the company to new heights, and this award is the perfect cap to a month filled with exciting announcements for Raken."

Slager's win comes on the heels of a $10 million Series A funding round for the company, which provides an app and software platform to streamline workflows for construction companies. Since its inception in 2013, Raken has grown to serve over 3,000 clients in all 50 states and 38 countries.

However, being named one of the most admired CEO's in Southern California is about more than just fiscal growth. The company, under Slager's direction, takes a holistic approach towards company culture.

"We have guiding principles for how we treat each other and how we operate," said Kyle Slager, CEO and founder of Raken. "For people to reach their full potential, they have to take care of themselves first. I truly believe you get what you give, but you can only give what you have, so it all starts at the individual level."

Their office is a testament to the company culture that Slager instills. Located along the coast of North Country San Diego, there are bikes anyone can take to the beach, an amphitheater, meditation room, and complimentary onsite gym with daily yoga and fitness classes. When asked about the amenities that Raken offers, Slager replied, "We love providing benefits for our employees, but what separates us from other companies I've been a part of is the amount of attention we put into the individual's intentions, dreams and goals. We do everything we can to help employees achieve their goals, and the office is just one aspect of that."

Kyle Slager founded Raken after success in the investment management industry. He was a research analyst with Brandes Investment Partners and was responsible for making recommendations to Brandes' portfolio committees, which managed investment assets of more than $120 billion. Slager demonstrated his leadership skills early on as captain of the varsity football team at Brown University, where he earned a B.A. in economics. Slager also completed the Tuck Business School Bridge Program at Dartmouth.

About Raken

Raken provides innovative mobile technology to streamline field workflows for construction workers. Raken's "digital toolbox" connects the field to the office with daily reports, time cards, task management, project insights, photo management, and more. Clark Construction, AECOM, Skanska, Whiting-Turner, Hensel Phelps, and thousands of the world's top construction companies use Raken to solve their field reporting needs. To find out more, visit www.rakenapp.com or call 866-438-0646.

