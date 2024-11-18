RAKUTEN VIKI CELEBRATES SECOND ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL K-DRAMA DAY ON NOVEMBER 29

Plus, Highly-Anticipated K-Drama "Love Your Enemy," Starring Ju Ji Hoon (Kingdom) and Jung Yu Mi in (Train to Busan), to Debut on November 23

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all K-Drama Fans! Rakuten Viki , the leading destination for Asian entertainment, announced its annual International K-Drama Day celebration today. Viki launched this holiday last year to celebrate the growing popularity and fandom of Korean entertainment across the globe. Festivities for the second annual International K-Drama Day start today and will continue through K-Drama Day on November 29.

This year, Viki will bring K-drama fans closer to their favorite stars with an exciting lineup of exclusive, live online talent experiences, signed merchandise giveaways, never-before-seen, highly personal interviews with top K-drama stars, and much more. Fans will also be treated to free access to premium content streaming on Viki for a limited time.

"K-dramas are a global cultural phenomenon, and International K-Drama Day is all about bringing the fans closer to their favorite actors and series," said Sam Wu, chief executive officer at Rakuten Viki. "K-Drama Day is our day to give back to the fans who have made Viki the world's top destination for K-drama enthusiasts. This year, we're inviting fans behind the virtual velvet rope for an unforgettable two-week celebration of our community with exclusive live content and interviews with K-drama stars, free access to iconic shows, and much more."

To celebrate K-Drama Day, Viki is teaming up on giveaways, in-app promotions, and more with partners including CJ ENM, Google, Rakuten Kobo, MyMusicTaste, NextShark, Toronto Reel Asian Film Festival, San Diego Asian Film Festival, and Gold House.

Free Popular K-Dramas, Exclusive Talent Content, and Star-Studded Giveaways

Starting November 29, K-drama fans can watch ten of Viki's most iconic K-drama series for two weeks without a paid subscription, marking the largest number of premium titles made available for free in the platform's history:

K-Drama Day celebrations will also feature:

Live interviews on Viki's social media with actors Nam Yoon Su ( Love in the Big City ) and Han Ji Hyeon ( Face Me ), where talent will engage with fans and answer questions.

( ) and ( ), where talent will engage with fans and answer questions. Intimate interactive opportunities with actors Doyu ( Love in the Big City ) and Han Ji Hyeon ( Face Me ), including the chance to talk to talent 1:1.

) and ( ), including the chance to talk to talent 1:1. Exclusive interviews with actors Kang Hoon ( Dear Hyeri ), Park Jae Chan ( My Sweet Mobster ), Han Ji Hyeon ( Face Me ), Kim Se Jeong and Lee Jong Won ( Brewing Love ), and behind-the-scenes chats with drama producer Park Soon Tae ( Lovely Runner ) and director Park Jun Hwa ( Love Your Enemy ).

( ), ( ), ( ), and ( ), and behind-the-scenes chats with drama producer ( ) and director ( ). The ability to connect with their fellow fans through a dedicated Viki chat room on the MMT App (available for download on iOS and Android), provided in partnership with MyMusicTaste.

Opportunities to win tickets to see K-Pop acts FIFTY FIFTY and 8TURN live in concert.

Additional giveaways include autographed polaroids and posters, exclusive Viki Boba plush toys, Google TVs, Viki subscription passes, and a Kobo Libra Color e-reader.

Exciting New Premieres and Finales

The days leading up to K-Drama Day will include drops of several highly-anticipated series premieres and finales, including:

The premiere episode of Love Your Enemy ( November 23 ), starring Ju Ji Hoon ( Kingdom ) and Jung Yu Mi ( Train to Busan )

( ), starring ( ) and ( ) The premiere episode of Brewing Love ( November 4 ), featuring Kim Se Jeong ( Business Proposal, Today's Webtoon ) and Lee Jong Won (Bad Memory Eraser, Hospital Playlist Season 2)

( ), featuring ( ) and The series finale of Family By Choice ( November 27 ), starring Hwang Inyoup (True Beauty), Jung Chaeyeon ( My First First Love ), and Bae Hyeonseong (Gyeongseong Creature S2, Miraculous Brothers)

Viki is available to watch for free (with advertisements) or without advertisements with tiered subscriptions of Viki Pass Standard and VikiPass Plus, and is available on several platforms, including desktop, mobile, streaming devices and connected TVs.

For more information on International K-Drama Day, visit HERE .

About Rakuten Viki

Rakuten Viki is a leading global destination for Asian entertainment, attracting audiences worldwide with its extensive library of dramas, variety shows, movies, award shows, and exclusive Viki Originals. With over 95 million registered users in 190+ countries and territories, Rakuten Viki, along with its entertainment news site Soompi, offers its fans unparalleled access to popular and original content. As part of Rakuten Group, Inc., a global powerhouse in e-commerce and internet services, Rakuten Viki continues to connect K-Drama fans around the world.

