Rakuten Viki to Unveil First-Ever International K-Drama Day on November 29

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all K-drama fans! From romantic moments that make you swoon, to tear-filled goodbyes and laugh out loud hijinks, K-dramas dominate so many of our viewing queues. That's why Rakuten Viki , the leading destination for Asian content, will host the first-ever worldwide celebration of Korean dramas with International K-Drama Day. Taking place on November 29th, the holiday aims to recognize the fandom and exponentially rising mass appeal of the genre that has dominated popular culture.

"With the phenomenal popularity of Korean entertainment and culture, we are thrilled to introduce the first-ever International K-Drama Day to celebrate our love for Korean dramas and films with fans all over the world," said Sam Wu, chief executive officer at Rakuten Viki. "As the first streaming platform to bring Asian content to viewers in the U.S., we are so proud to be at the forefront of establishing this unprecedented celebration with the leading voices in the industry."

To commemorate the inaugural celebration, fans will be able to enjoy an exciting lineup of special giveaways, prizes and promotions, including:

"Korean is one of our most popular courses and Korean culture is quickly becoming more and more popular across the U.S. To better connect with Korean culture enthusiasts, we chose to partner with Rakuten Viki, the leader in Asian entertainment and a popular destination for K-dramas. Watching TV shows and films in the language you're studying is a fun way to learn and engage with the language," said George Audi, Senior Director of Business Development at Duolingo.

"We're excited to participate in International K-Drama Day and offer fans an exciting way to enjoy their favorite series and characters across different formats," said Jini Cho, Director of Digital and Partnerships at WEBTOON. "It's been a joy to see stories from WEBTOON come to life as beloved series on streaming platforms like Rakuten Viki, and what better way to celebrate the richness of these stories with our global fans than a commemorative holiday like International K-Drama Day."

Founded in 2007, Rakuten Viki has been keeping their fingers on the pulse of Asian culture for a decade and a half, well before any other platform was diving deep into the content from this continent, Rakuten Viki has cultivated major partnerships with top studios and networks like Tencent and CJ ENM across Asia including Korea, China, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. Among their biggest series are Viki exclusives like A Good Day to be a Dog, currently #1 on the platform across all territories, the critically acclaimed Reborn Rich featuring top Korean star Song Joong Ki, the Webtoon-inspired True Beauty, which racked up 43 billion TikTok impressions among fans, as well as beloved hits like What's Wrong with Secretary Kim starring The Marvels' leading man, Park Seo Joon.

About Rakuten Viki

Rakuten Viki is a premier destination for Asian entertainment, with a global audience that comes to Rakuten Viki's over-the-top (OTT) platform for dramas, variety shows, movies, awards shows, and Viki Originals – translated into 150+ languages by a community of avid fans. Reaching users in over 250 countries via Rakuten Viki and its entertainment news community, Soompi, the company also invests in Viki Originals. Viki, Inc. is a part of the Rakuten Group (TSE: 4755), a global leader in e-commerce and internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses, and society.

