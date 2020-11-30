Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research fundraiser raises $1M+

Event raises critical funding to support advances in research for improved, less harsh cancer treatments for children Tweet this

Seven-time MLB All-Star and 2017 World Series Champion Brian McCann and his wife Ashley were honorary chairs of the November 13th event. As longtime supporters of the nonprofit, they serve as Rally spokespeople and are active throughout the year with "Rally Kids," who have fought or are currently fighting cancer, and their families.

Dean Crowe, Co-Founder & CEO of Rally, thanked Delta and all event sponsors, saying, "The success of this event, year-after-year, makes an enormous impact on our efforts to fund new and ongoing childhood cancer research that is promising." She added the risks COVID-19 poses for those who are immunocompromised mirrors the same risks childhood cancer patients face every day. "I've learned many lessons from these cancer families, including their ability to adjust as information changes. It's something we all must do."

Delta Air Lines has been title sponsor since 2009 and, in that time, has given $675K to advance Rally's mission. Additional support includes employee participation, and the personal dedication of Delta CEO Ed Bastian, who raised $2.4M+ running the New York City Marathon in 2014 and 2018.

Presenting Sponsors included: DoMyOwn.com, Georgia Pacific, and Ashley & Brian McCann.

About Rally Foundation

Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that empowers volunteers across the country to raise awareness and funds to find better treatments with fewer long-term side effects and, ultimately, cures. Rally has awarded $20M in childhood cancer research grants. It has also successfully advocated for $17M in new federal funding for research projects through the US Department of Defense's Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program. Rally received the Independent Charities Seal of Excellence, and highest ratings from Charity Navigator and GuideStar. To learn more about our mission or make a donation, visit: rallyfoundation.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

